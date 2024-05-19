Ancient Truth set for Superlative and not Royal Ascot after winning debut for Charlie Appleby

The July meeting at Newmarket rather than Royal Ascot beckons for Ancient Truth , who won the battle of the newcomers in the 6f novice stakes.

There may not have been any previous form to go on but there were plenty of flashy pedigrees on show, including Godolphin's homebred son of Dubai. He stretched one and a half lengths clear of runner-up Principality having raced prominently from the off under William Buick.

"He was very straightforward and professional," Alex Merriam, assistant to winning trainer Charlie Appleby, told ITV Racing. "He's done everything you could have hoped for first-time out so we're very happy with him."

Ancient Truth was handed a quote of 16-1 for the Coventry Stakes at next month's royal meeting but connections plan to stay closer to home.

Merriam added: "After speaking to Charlie I'd say he'll probably swerve Ascot. He's going to want seven furlongs in time so we'll maybe give him one more run and then look at the Superlative Stakes over at the July course."

Mission accomplished for Smyth-Osbourne

Noodle Mission , who handed Edward Smyth-Osbourne his first winner at Wolverhampton in March, doubled his trainer's tally in the 7f handicap.

Based at Oisin Murphy's Frenchman's House in Lambourn, Smyth-Osbourne has run only two horses so far but Noodle Mission scored for the second time from four starts for his new yard. He also provided rider Eddy Greatrex with his first winner on the Rowley Mile.

"This horse is a hero and just keeps improving," said the winning trainer. "He was bought to try and get my name out there and show everyone we can do it."

