'We'll have a bit of fun with her' - Radio Goo Goo hits her winning tune again for David Evans

Trainer David Evans believes everything played in Radio Goo Goo's favour as she returned to winning ways in the feature 6f fillies' handicap.

The daughter of Havana Grey ended a ten-race winless run when defeating Glorious Angel by a length and Evans hopes she is hitting form at the right time for the summer.

He said: "It's nice she got her head back in front again. She was dropped a couple of pounds, she was drawn well and I thought she'd handle the track. She likes to bowl along and the quicker ground probably made it easier for her.

"She's hit a bit of form now and it's nice weather and ground. It's not been nice for any filly, but it shows she's trained on and hopefully we'll have a bit of fun with her now."

It was the first leg of a double for jockey David Nolan, who quickly followed up in the 1m2f handicap with Ey Up Its The Boss .

Off the mark

The well-bred Sea Regal broke her duck at the second attempt when winning the 1m2f fillies’ maiden.

The daughter of Sea The Stars, who was beaten on her debut by 1,000 Guineas winner Elmalka at Southwell last November, finished three-quarters of a length ahead of Winter Life under Cieren Fallon.

Super Sub

The Charlie Johnston-trained Substitute made a solid start to her career when striking in the 6f fillies’ novice.

Purchased for €32,000 as a yearling, the juvenile finished a length and a quarter clear of Titian Blue.

