I'm willing to take my chances that this is a special filly we will see at Fairyhouse

Easter is upon us already and it is always an incredibly busy period for punters. There are any amount of opportunities over the next three days so we can afford to pick our battles carefully and it's vital to try and find the right races to have a proper go at.

The three-day Irish Grand National meeting kicks off at Fairyhouse on Saturday and I've found quite a few plays on the card.

There are a few obvious ones in Ferns Lock () and Allegorie De Vassy (), who will both be skinny in the market but should score handsomely.