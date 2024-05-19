Veteran Andrasch Starke strikes in Derby Italiano with Borna as Andrew Balding’s Royal Supremacy claims second
Jockey Andrasch Starke recorded his first win in the 141st Derby Italiano when partnering Borna to success over Andrew Balding’s Royal Supremacy.
The 50-year-old German, whose CV also includes the 2011 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and 2012 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Danedream, pulled well clear of Royal Supremacy, who was partnered by David Probert.
Trainer Markus Klug was winning the race for a second time in three years after victory with Ardakan in 2022.
"I was pleased to win this Derby," said Starke. "I’ve had Derby winners in my country, so it was the right day to get another one in Italy and it’s a fantastic day.
"I am so proud and happy and what a horse. What a tremendous performance he showed in the race."
