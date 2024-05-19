Kolokico storms home to hand first Grade 1 success to Lord Daresbury, Emmanuel Clayeux and Nicolas Gauffenic

Lord Daresbury enjoyed his first Grade 1 success as an owner on either side of the English Channel as Kolokico ran out a ready winner of the Prix Ferdinand Dufaure under Nicolas Gauffenic .

The four-year-old was also a first top-level winner for Emmanuel Clayeux , who sent out Gex – like Kolokico co-owned and bred by Daresbury and Andree Cypres – to be a narrow second in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris on this day 12 months ago.

"That makes up a little bit for last year," said Daresbury, who will have fielded a few calls from interested agents after Kolokico's win last month and may now be tempted to suggest sending him to be trained by his son Oliver Greenall back in Cheshire. "I think we'll keep him but there might be a bit of a conversation as to whether he goes to England to join Oliver, or else stays here. But that's the only decision to make, he won't be sold."

Clayeux has been one of the most consistent sources of top-class horses for the British and Irish market over the last decade, with Willie Mullins especially profiting from his early work with horses such as Al Boum Photo, Chacun Pour Soi and, most recently, Il Etait Temps.

Asked when Clayeux had first hinted that Kolokico might be out of the ordinary, Daresbury added: "What's lovely about Emmanuel is that's not his way. He's just very calm and he told me he liked the horse but that he was very weak, and this was a big step up. I rather like that way of thinking."

Charly Prichard had been scheduled to take the ride on the front-running Karre D'As but was stood down after falling from Jojo Lapin in the Grand Steeple-Chase.

Rachael Blackmore took over in the saddle but Karre D'As was unable to make his pressing tactics count on faster ground and faded to be fifth.

Here's Johnny (again)

Johnny Charron and a delighted Daniela Mele after Pistace Dore wins the Prix Alain du Breil

Bryony Frost had to settle for third aboard Kibboutz as Pistache Dore landed the Prix Alain du Breil under a well-judged ride from Johnny Charron .

It was the oldest member of the French weighing room's second Grade 1 victory of the weekend and was achieved in tandem with trainer Daniela Mele , the same combination that won last year's Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris with Rosario Baron.

The Philip Fenton-trained Karl Des Tourelles raced prominently for much of the way but was left by the leaders soon after jumping the second last on drying ground that arguably didn't suit him, and finished ninth under Brian Hayes.

