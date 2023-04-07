Find out the stunning potential line-up for the Aintree Bowl - plus who might take on Constitution Hill?
Constitution Hill will face up to ten rivals in the William Hill Aintree Hurdle (3.30) next Thursday as one of jump racing's superstars looks to add success at the Grand National meeting to his flawless record.
Last month's brilliant Champion Hurdle winner was the centre of attention at the Lambourn Open Day on Good Friday and six days later Nicky Henderson will be heading to Liverpool hoping Constitution Hill can extend his winning sequence to seven in the Grade 1 contest.
It will be the first time Michael Buckley's sensational six-year-old will run at two and a half miles under rules and he could meet new opposition including Knappers Hill and Sharjah.
His Henderson-trained stablemate Epatante won the contest last year and is a possible runner once again. She did not take on Constitution Hill at Cheltenham - instead running in the Mares' Hurdle - and she has the option of remaining against her own sex at Punchestown later in the month.
Brewin'Upastorm, Fil Dor, I Like To Move It, Itchy Feet, Meet And Greet and Sceau Royal also feature among Thursday's entries.
Big hitters on course for Bowl showdown
The Alder Hey Aintree Bowl Chase (2.55) is poised to be an epic with A Plus Tard, Bravemansgame and Shishkin on course for a thrilling clash.
A Plus Tard, a brilliant winner of last season's Cheltenham Gold Cup, was never in contention in the race this year but is given the opportunity by trainer Henry de Bromhead for a rematch with Bravemansgame, who put up a fine battle in second behind Galopin Des Champs last month.
Shishkin is set to step up in trip again having looked a strong stayer when winning the 2m5f Ascot Chase and when second to Envoi Allen in the Ryanair.
Gold Cup third Conflated could also run, while Ahoy Senor may bid for a third Grade 1 at the National meeting following success in the Sefton Novices' Hurdle and Mildmay Novices' Chase in previous seasons. Classy performers Eldorado Allen, Ga Law and Hitman add further intrigue.
There are four Grade 1 prizes on offer in a mouthwatering first day of Aintree's signature three-day meeting, with entries for the Racehorse Lotto Manifesto Novices' Chase (1.45) including Cheltenham winner Stage Star along with Jonbon and Banbridge. Mighty Potter also has an entry, but is declared to run at Fairyhouse on Sunday.
The Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (2.20) is another intriguing contest between British and Irish runners. Bo Zenith and Scriptwriter look the pick of the home challenge, with the visiting team potentially including Jazzy Matty, Zenta and Nusret.
Alder Hey Aintree Bowl Chase (2.55 Thursday)
A Plus Tard
Ahoy Senor
Bravemansgame
Conflated
Eldorado Allen
Ga Law
Hitman
Shishkin
William Hill Aintree Hurdle (3.30 Thursday)
Brewin'Upastorm
Constitution Hill
Epatante
Fil Dor
I Like To Move It
Itchy Feet
Knappers Hill
Meet And Greet
Sceau Royal
Sharjah
Zanahiyr
