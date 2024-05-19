'I really fancied him to go well' - The Boola Boss romps home to justify confidence from Rebecca Curtis

Rebecca Curtis admitted to having plenty of confidence in The Boola Boss before his convincing success in the 2m6½f handicap chase.

The eight-year-old, who recorded a third victory in six outings over fences, produced a clean round of jumping to finish eight and a half lengths clear of Petty Cash in second.

Curtis said: "I was delighted with him and I really fancied him to go well because he's been going really well at home and he's just come into himself. He did it nicely and I'm very pleased."

The Pembrokeshire-based trainer is now tempted to give The Boola Boss a summer break before bringing him back for slower ground later in the season.

She said: "He's quite versatile on ground but I'm not sure I'll keep him going now because he's a big horse and he might not want to be summer racing. He may go out on his break next week.

"One of the reasons he may go on it is because he handles soft ground at Chepstow and each time we've kept him in the summer he's picked up little injuries. We want to have a proper go at it now with him and keep him injury free."

It was a third win of the campaign for Curtis, who added: "We don't have too many more to run, we only have six left in, but it's great to have a good start to the new season."

Bowen double

Sean Bowen registered a rapid brace of victories with Minella Rescue in the 2m6f novice hurdle and Fancy Stuff in the 2m3½f mares’ handicap chase.

