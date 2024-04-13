Master Of The Seas leads home Charlie Appleby 1-2 in Grade 1 Maker's Mark Mile at Keeneland

Master Of The Seas began his season in the way he ended last term for Charlie Appleby when leading home a Godolphin 1-2 in the Grade 1 Maker's Mark Mile Stakes at Keeneland.

Ridden by William Buick, the six-year-old finished two and a quarter lengths clear of stablemate Naval Power on his first start since winning the Breeders' Cup Mile at Santa Anita in November.

That was one of two Grade 1 victories in 2023 for the son of Dubawi, who also scored in the Woodbine Mile last September, while he also triumphed in the Group 2 Summer Mile at Ascot and Group 2 Zabeel Mile at Meydan in January.

Appleby said: "At the end of the day you've got to have the good horses, you have to have the engines, but I feel that the way we campaign our horses - starting them early enough in their careers, even if it's not shipping all the way to America - hopefully they gain that experience early on and build on it as the years go on.

"You could definitely see he was fresh coming out on to the track, but I was delighted to see him settle down some in the parade ring, settling down and walking better, because last year he was still on the muscle."

Champion jockey Buick steered Master Of The Seas to victory at the Breeders' Cup and in the Woodbine Mile, and said: "I wasn't sure where [Irad Ortiz Jr. on front-running Emmanuel] was going to go so I thought I better leave myself some options. He eventually did leave the rail and that was the obvious option to go in."

Appleby added: "When you have that much horse underneath you, you can do those sorts of manoeuvres. To be honest with you – and hindsight is always great – I think it was the right manoeuvre because Master Of The Seas loves a target. If Will had managed to wheel him out, he might have got there too soon and then started to just think he'd done enough. So having to just wait a stride or two longer was no harm."

Naval Power, who finished a further two and a quarter lengths clear of the Frankie Dettori-ridden Integration, was making his second start of the season after winning the Group 2 Singspiel Stakes at Meydan in February.

