'He’s certainly the most exciting horse we’ve had for some time' - George Scott eyeing Royal Ascot return for Isle Of Jura

Royal Ascot will give British racing fans the chance to see much-improved four-year-old Isle Of Jura for the first time this year, with George Scott eyeing a crack at the Hardwicke Stakes for his stable star.

Isle Of Jura completed a unique feat when winning three Al Khalifa Cup races in Bahrain this winter, rocketing his rating from 97 to 112 and earning just under £300,000 for owners Victorious Racing, and his trainer is optimistic he has what it takes to give him a first Group 1 success.

Scott has been buoyed by his yard's electric run of form – Monday's Lingfield scorer Piz Nair made it three winners from his last seven runners for a 43 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight – and he has mapped out a grand plan for his stable's leading light.

"Isle Of Jura went out for a couple of weeks when he came back from Bahrain," he said. "He’s going to go for the Hardwicke and I suspect he’ll go straight there, but he could take in a prep on the way.

"What he did this winter was so thrilling – he made history – and it’s not easy to do that. He’s come back to England with a rating of 112, he’s bred to be a very good horse and he’s an outstanding physical, so he’s probably earned the right to start off in a race like that and then we can make plans going forward.

"James Garfield was rated 119 but he’s certainly the most exciting horse we’ve had for some time. He has it all to prove back in England in a way but he beat some very good Godolphin horses in Bahrain."

James Garfield: won the 2017 Mill Reef and 2018 Greenham Stakes for George Scott Credit: Edward Whitaker

Given his smart handicap form in Bahrain, it is no surprise Scott is keen to travel again with Isle Of Jura.

He said: "I anticipate him travelling through the summer and the autumn, whether that’s America or Australia, and we could well end up back in Bahrain for their international race. He’s a lightly raced horse for his age, so hopefully he can stay sound. He’s a fantastic horse to have in the stable.

"For me, the most exciting thing about him is his pedigree. His brother, Cascadian, won another Group 1 in Australia recently and he’s bred to be a very good horse and therefore he’s got everything open to him.

"He’s massive. I need to put a stick up to him but he’s well over 17 hands. He’s won over a mile and he gets a mile and a half. He’s got so many options. He’s a bit quirky, he’s a bit of a worrier at times, but once he’s in his routine he’s great and straightforward enough. He’s a cool horse, a kind horse."

Scott said his promising stayer Prydwen , who charged to victory in the Marathon Handicap on All-Weather Finals day, could be set for the Group 3 Sagaro Stakes at Ascot on May 1 or a £75,000 race at Southwell on April 28.

Watch My Tracer , who showed a blistering turn of foot to take the Listed Spring Cup at Lingfield in early March, is also being aimed at Group races. He could take in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury on April 20 before contesting the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

Scott is also itching to unleash an exciting set of juveniles, who will be gaining valuable course experience before too long in the hope that they could line up at Flat racing's showcase event.

"We’re always cautiously optimistic – we've got a long way to go and this game can tame lions but we've made a pleasing start," he said.

"There’s a Havana Gold filly who'll run soon called Golden Paradise and a very nice New Bay colt called Bay City Roller. We also have a Highclere horse called Prankster, who's quite a nice horse as well, while Amo Racing have a lovely Kodiac colt called Nutmeg who we like."

