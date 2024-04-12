Leading 2,000 Guineas contender Rosallion to head straight to Newmarket next month

Richard Hannon has announced that Rosallion , second-favourite for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas behind City Of Troy, will head straight to Newmarket on May 4 without a prep run.

The son of Blue Point is 6-1 generally for the first Classic of the British season after landing the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp by a length on his final start at two.

After scoring on his debut at Newbury in June, Rosallion won the Listed Pat Eddery Stakes at Ascot before finishing third in the Group 2 Champagne Stakes at Doncaster in September.

"We've made the call that due to the unbelievable amount of rain we've had over the past months, Rosallion will not have a prep run and will head straight to the 2000 Guineas," Hannon wrote on his website.

"It's been a tough decision for myself and his owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, but with the ground as testing as it currently is, a run now would be too hard for him to recover in just two weeks.

"He's been in great form at home and we've given him two away days, when he's looked very impressive. He's fit and well, and we're confident he goes to Newmarket ready to take his chance."

The 2,000 Guineas market is headed by City Of Troy at 4-6 after he landed each of his three starts last season, including when winning the Dewhurst Stakes by three and a half lengths.

A total of 49 horses remain in contention for the Classic and Hannon has also entered Dewhurst fifth Haatem and Son, who finished fifth in the Royal Lodge Stakes in September.

Qipco 2,000 Guineas (Newmarket, May 4)

Bet365: 4-6 City Of Troy, 6 Rosallion, 10 Notable Speech, 14 Alyanaabi, Ancient Wisdom, 16 Night Raider, Task Force, 20 bar

