Ascot: 'He's been an incredible horse' - Cap Du Nord a welcome winner for Christian Williams

Christian Williams was confident he was heading to Ascot with a strong chance of success and he returned home triumphant after Cap Du Nord claimed the Swinley Handicap Chase.

Last year's Coral Trophy winner was forced to swerve a defence of his crown next week at Kempton due to the potential appearance of Frodon, but the change of destination proved shrewd when he stormed to victory under Jack Tudor.

It marked a first success at Ascot for Williams, who has faced a quiet season with just nine winners but bounced back to the main stage as his dependable handicapper notched a seventh chase success for The Can't Say No Partnership.

"It's superb, he's been an incredible horse," winning owner Ian Marmion said. "He's run for us since he was five and he's still showing up at the age of ten, and that was perhaps the easiest he's ever won.

"Christian's had a quiet season and we needed a good Saturday winner for him. We went close at Doncaster in the Sky Bet and we intended to go to Kempton next week for the Coral Trophy, but it looks like Frodon might run and we'd be out of the handicap. Christian said on Tuesday we should go at Ascot and just look how right he was.

"We're not out of Kempton just yet, we'll pick up a little penalty and if all is well and good we might just try to rattle them next Saturday as well."

Claimer Philip Armson, who was stepping in for the retired Tom Scudamore, attempted to reel back the winner on Neon Moon but was forced to settle for second after Cap Du Nord pulled clear by seven lengths, earning a kiss from Marmion in the winner's enclosure.

"If you could have 100 of him you'd have 100 horses," he said. "He does every dance for us, he's just brilliant. We paid £30,000 for him and he's won us about £300,000 now. He's the biggest winner in Christian’s yard now, and we're not finished yet."

All 14 jockeys received a one-day ban for misconduct at the start having lined up before the starter's flag was raised.

Oscar Elite and Harry Cobden win the Grade 2 Reynoldstown Novices' Chase at Ascot on Saturday Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Oscar Elite rewards Tizzard's judgement

When things are not going as well as they could be, you need people to continue supporting your decisions – especially when you think you have spotted an angle.

Such trust was bestowed on Joe Tizzard by Mary-Ann Middleton, owner of Oscar Elite, as the trainer recommended a shot at the Grade 2 Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase as a “confidence booster” for her eight-year-old.

“We’ve not had the best season and you have to have your owners want to trust you and that’s what they have done with me and this horse,” Tizzard said. “On his day he’s a good horse and he’s got a good engine, so we saw the race and saw it was going to cut up and thought it would give him a confidence boost if nothing else.”

Tizzard felt Oscar Elite’s confidence had been hampered after he suffered from a trapped epiglottis at Aintree last year, and a shot at the Ultima Handicap Chase, for which he was shortened to 8-1 (from 16) by Betfair, is on the cards.

The Cheltenham Festival is also a possible target for Irish Hill, who completed a double for Cobden when landing the 2m3½f handicap hurdle for the Sir Martin Broughton & Friends syndicate.

Winning trainer Paul Nicholls suggested the grey could go for the Coral Cup or the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle next month.

Springwell Bay and Jonjo O'Neill Jr on their way to winning the opening novice hurdle at Ascot on Saturday Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Springwell bounces back

Springwell Bay bounced back to winning ways in impressive fashion after he cruised to victory in the novice hurdle.

Jockey Jonjo O'Neill Jr said: "We were originally going to stick to two miles but we thought we'd try going up in trip. He was quite keen today and a little gassy as he's had a long time off, so I think he should come on for it. He jumped the best he's ever jumped and put a good field behind him."

While trainer Jonjo O'Neill ruled out a tilt at the Cheltenham Festival this season, O'Neill Jr was reluctant for Springwell Bay to make another step up in trip for Aintree's Sefton Novices' Hurdle, a popular next step for winners of this contest.

