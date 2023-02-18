Ascot Chase: 'Today was everything' - Henderson relief after Shishkin storms back to brilliant best

If anyone knows how to orchestrate a comeback it is Nicky Henderson. The trainer famously pulled off the feat with Sprinter Sacre seven years ago and he delivered another training masterclass to produce Shishkin back to his best with a dazzling victory in the Ascot Chase.

There were plenty of doubters after the nine-year-old appeared to have lost his sparkle following a gruelling battle with Energumene in last season's Clarence House on his last visit to the track. He came out on top that day but the effort appeared to have taken a heavy toll when he disappointed in the Champion Chase and this season's Tingle Creek.

Yet a wind operation, tongue-tie and a step up in trip showed the once pre-eminent performer in the two-mile division was still a force to be reckoned with after an impeccable round of jumping and a 16-length triumph.

"The most important thing was upping the trip, I was always confident it would help him," Henderson said. "They went too quick in the Tingle Creek and there was only one thing to do.

"I was confident that by slowing the pace he could then race on the bridle and this was always the race we were going to come to. We got it done, I can't tell you what a relief it is. You're very lucky to get good horses and it's very sad if they fall off the table. When you do get them back it's extra special. It's certainly a comeback – we all knew today was everything."

It was the first time in almost three years that Henderson's star was not sent off favourite, with Fakir D'Oudairies well backed to repeat his success of last season. Nico de Boinville was happy to settle the four-time Grade 1 winner near the rear of the field and the pair edged closer to the head of affairs with each thrilling leap. Before the turn for home Shishkin was already challenging the Paul Nicholls-trained Pic D'Orhy, who was unable to go with the winner in the closing stages. Fakir D'Oudairies trailed home in third fully 23 lengths adrift.

In the absence of dual Ryanair winner Allaho from this year's festival, Shishkin was cut to 5-4 favourite (from 7-2) with Betfair Sportsbook to make a winning return to Cheltenham. The Ryanair Chase seems the logical path, but Henderson was not willing to completely rule out a possible bid for the Gold Cup.

He said: "I know it's not going to be the Champion Chase and it's probably odds-on the Ryanair, it's the sensible choice. I would have thought the Gold Cup would be pretty stupid but I've done some stupid things in my time before."

The Gold Cup seemed an even less likely proposition for De Boinville, who said: "I don't know where else he'll go but the Ryanair. I wasn't sure what we were going to get today, you can never tell with horses. I knew he'd done everything right at home but you just don't know until you get to the track

Nico de Boinville celebrates following Shishkin's triumph at Ascot Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"I knew he was going to let me know going into the first two fences how he was, and he jumped into the bridle and just kept finding lengths over his fences. The team's done a great job to get him back to his best and it's just fantastic to come and win a Grade 1 around Ascot with an amazing crowd – I'm just delighted."

For Henderson, the leading emotion was relief as his stable star proved he was back in imperious style.

"Class will out and today, and bless him, he did it," the trainer said. "Not in a million years was I confident he was going to win, but it had to happen. He didn't have to win but he had to travel and the whole game was different today. By the third fence I was a happy man.

"When you've got horses like this it's extra special, because he is a popular horse and racing needs these guys. Occasions like this are quite special. If he didn't show today we would have had to say we were very lucky to have a good horse but we don't have one anymore, but today we can say we've still got one."

