'This means a lot' - Quick Wave enters Aintree picture for overjoyed Bannister

The Betfred Grand National Trial lived up to its billing as Quick Wave earned a 25-1 quote for Aintree after repelling Snow Leopardess to give jockey Harry Bannister his first winner back after serious injury.

Only four Aintree entries ran in the 3m4½f contest and winning trainer Venetia Williams had two of them and was left with plenty to ponder before the National weights are published on Tuesday as her Cloudy Glen finished third.

The pulsating climax to a race, unusually run on good to soft ground, centred on the two mares Quick Wave and Snow Leopardess, who gave their all with just three-quarters of a length separating them at the line.

Snow Leopardess might have the bigger fan club but few could begrudge Bannister his moment after the travails he has been through. The 28-year-old jockey, whose father Nick is chairman at Haydock, needed multiple surgeries on a dislocated hip following a nasty fall at Stratford in October, which specialists described as akin to injuries suffered in a car crash.

Bannister, who returned last month, tried to deflect the praise but could not hide his delight, saying: "I can't take too much credit, she's a lovely filly and Venetia and the team had her spot on today. She's an exceptionally good trainer and I'm just so thankful for her faith to put me back on this mare. It means a lot to get this first winner back, it's been a long road and there are a lot of people to thank."

Quick Wave, pulled up when sent off favourite for the Welsh Grand National last time, was halved in price for the National from 50-1 and Bannister added: "She's the ideal mare for a race like this. The fact she's beaten Snow Leopardess and Cloudy Glen just shows her staying credentials. She appreciated being back on this ground after the Welsh National."

Harry Bannister and Quick Wave (right) took the Grand National Trial at Haydock Credit: Grossick Racing

With Williams away for a few days, Quick Wave's owner Barry Hurley, whose company Seasons Holidays used to sponsor the Queen Mother Champion Chase and who runs his horses in the name of his wife Sharon Kinsella, was left to drum up the excitement for Aintree.

"It was amazing, it was a great performance off a big weight," he said. "This mare has done really well and to have a runner in the Grand National would be pretty sexy. She stays all day, she stays four miles easy and must have half a chance."

Quick Wave's win was a good omen for groom Jessica O'Keefe before Monday's ceremony for the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards, for which she is a finalist in the Leadership category.

Runner-up Snow Leopardess will not be going for the National this year, but all roads lead to the Glenfarclas Chase at Cheltenham next month.

Trainer Charlie Longsdon said: "She's run an absolute cracker and it's great to get her back to form. That will hopefully set her up nicely for the cross-country next month. She gets her 7lb claim and I'm hopeful we can sneak into the place there. She's been a superstar mare for us and I can't ask any more from her."

Read this next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.