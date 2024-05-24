Hardwicke the plan for Bahrain star Isle Of Jura following success on home soil

Globetrotter Isle Of Jura will be aimed at the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot after scoring back on home soil in the Listed William Hill Festival Stakes.

The four-year-old took his form to a new level in Bahrain during the winter, winning four of his five starts for George Scott and Callum Shepherd.

And he secured his fourth victory in a row when staying on well to deny Mujtaba by half a length over Goodwood's mile and a quarter, with Godolphin's Passion And Glory in third.

"He was a little bit rusty early on but travelled well and engaged nicely at the top of the hill before getting the job done," said Scott. "He'll go to the Hardwicke Stakes now and I'll expect you'll see a better horse in a truly run race on fast ground over a mile and a half.

"He's been a fantastic servant for us and we've had a great winter with him. He's a big horse and is improving mentally and physically. He settled in really well in Bahrain and it was the perfect thing for him. It was a good effort today and it's lovely to see him prove himself back in Britain."

It was confirmed this week that Shepherd would be replaced by Robert Havlin aboard Derby second favourite Ambiente Friendly and Scott added: "Callum has been in the news this week but has received overwhelming support. He gave him a lovely ride and we're pleased to give him a winner."

Welcome winner

Saeed bin Suroor recorded his second success of the British season when Wild Tiger followed up his victory at Yarmouth in the 7f handicap.

Godolphin's longest-serving trainer is down to 40 horses and in February it was announced a redundancy process was under way at the yard .

"We have cut back the number of riders but we're trying to keep the quality as high as possible," said Bin Suroor. "We have to be positive for the future. Sometimes you have to be lucky to find the right horses but the numbers make a difference."

On Wild Tiger, the trainer added: "He's doing well and has improved from his win at Yarmouth. A mile will be fine for him and we'll take him to the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot next."

Close finish

Another day, another tight finish went the way of Havlin, who narrowly won the 1m4f fillies' handicap aboard Ayyab in a photo-finish.

The in-form jockey won Sandown's Henry II Stakes on Thursday aboard Sweet William, who beat the David Menuisier-trained Caius Chorister by a head.

Robert Havlin: on the right side of another tight finish at Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Menuisier was narrowly denied again when Entrancement just failed to get her nose in front of Ayyab after finishing well under Oisin Murphy.

Asked if he feared the runner-up had done enough, Havlin said: "She might have done but I had my eyes closed. Luckily my filly gallops with her head down most of the time, so I thought I might have the upper hand if it came to a tight finish, but you never know until you hear the number."

Off the mark

Saffie Osborne believes Red Sand could be a potential Royal Ascot contender after his impressive win in the 6f novice.

The two-year-old, who finished second at Bath on his debut for Ed Walker, finished powerfully to beat Arabian Sun by two and a half lengths.

Walker and Osborne followed up when Queen's Reign just did enough to land the mile handicap from Aragon Castle in a photo-finish.

