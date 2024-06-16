'Thriving' Mereside Diva continues good run with second win in three starts

Jockey Callum Rodriguez believes a step up in trip is the reason for Mereside Diva’s fine recent form after she recorded a second win in three starts in the 7f fillies’ handicap.

Trained by David and Nicola Barron, the four-year-old has run over seven furlongs in her three recent appearances, with a runner-up effort sandwiched between two wins.

Rodriguez, who also partnered Mereside Diva to success at Haydock last month, is hopeful there is more to come.

Speaking to ITV Racing, he said: "She’s improving all the time and thriving. She's been progressing nicely since stepping up to seven furlongs.

"When she was still a bit raw, you’d go for her and she’d prick her ears and have a look, but she’s really game now and sticking to her task well."

Tele turns it on

Simon and Ed Crisford enjoyed their first winner of the month when Telemark struck in the 7f handicap.

The three-year-old, who finished fifth of eight in the Horris Hill at Newmarket in November, scored by a length under Jack Mitchell.

Mitchell said: "He was quite fancied for the Horris Hill last year, but the heavy ground and a long season took it out of him. It’s really nice to see him bounce back. He’s likeable and has been doing everything right at home."

Off the mark

The consistent Align The Stars broke his maiden at the seventh attempt when landing the 1m4f handicap, and was trimmed by Paddy Power to 14-1 (from 20) for the King George V Handicap on Thursday.

