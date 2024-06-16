'We've always liked him' - Hugo Palmer proves shrewd judgement as Wolf Of Badenoch scores on debut

Hugo Palmer identified Wolf Of Badenoch as a juvenile to follow this year and his judgement proved to be right when he scored on his debut in the 7f maiden.

A son of Group 1 winner Pinatubo, the two-year-old produced a powerful turn of foot to chase down the leaders and finish a length and a half clear of Lazy Griff.

"We've always liked him," said Palmer. "He was the horse I put forward on my Coral two-year-old to follow, so I'm glad he's won first time out.

"His early work was very good, but I think he might have become a bit complacent at home. I suspect we'll take on another novice and if he can win under a penalty then we might start making plans from there."

Palmer has enjoyed a strong start to the season with 32 winners on the Flat, and the trainer is likely to be represented at the royal meeting with a number of entries across the five days.

He said: "They've been healthy right from the start of the year. We had a much better winter than I anticipated us having, we won a few races on the all-weather, and they've been running well. Long may it continue."

Quick double

The David O'Meara-trained Al Muqdad completed a second victory in quick succession when landing division one of the 7f handicap.

The four-year-old struck at Ayr two weeks ago and followed up when finishing a neck clear of Finbar's Lad.

