Reportstoday
15:10 Doncaster

'We've always liked him' - Hugo Palmer proves shrewd judgement as Wolf Of Badenoch scores on debut

Hugo Palmer: saw Wolf Of Badenoch make a winning start for the yard
Hugo Palmer: trainer of debutant winner Wolf Of Badenoch
Play9 ran
15:10 DoncasterFlat Turf, Maiden
Distance: 7fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    9Wolf Of Badenoch
    15/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Lazy Griff
    8/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Sir Paul Ramsey
    14/1

Hugo Palmer identified Wolf Of Badenoch as a juvenile to follow this year and his judgement proved to be right when he scored on his debut in the 7f maiden.

A son of Group 1 winner Pinatubo, the two-year-old produced a powerful turn of foot to chase down the leaders and finish a length and a half clear of Lazy Griff.

"We've always liked him," said Palmer. "He was the horse I put forward on my Coral two-year-old to follow, so I'm glad he's won first time out. 

"His early work was very good, but I think he might have become a bit complacent at home. I suspect we'll take on another novice and if he can win under a penalty then we might start making plans from there."

Palmer has enjoyed a strong start to the season with 32 winners on the Flat, and the trainer is likely to be represented at the royal meeting with a number of entries across the five days.

He said: "They've been healthy right from the start of the year. We had a much better winter than I anticipated us having, we won a few races on the all-weather, and they've been running well. Long may it continue."

Quick double

The David O'Meara-trained Al Muqdad completed a second victory in quick succession when landing division one of the 7f handicap.

The four-year-old struck at Ayr two weeks ago and followed up when finishing a neck clear of Finbar's Lad.

Read more:

Unbeaten Delius 25-1 for the Arc after scoring emotional success for absent Rouget 

