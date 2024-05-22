'I can't see the logic' - Derby-winning jockey questions decision to jock off Callum Shepherd on Epsom second favourite

Derby-winning jockey Martin Dwyer has questioned what more Callum Shepherd could have done after the rider was jocked off the second favourite for this year's Epsom Classic, Ambiente Friendly , in favour of Robert Havlin on Wednesday.

Shepherd steered Ambiente Friendly to a four-and-a-half-length success in the Lingfield Derby Trial this month and had been looking forward to his first mount in the Derby, only to be informed by owners Tim and Bill Gredley that the ride would be going to Havlin.

Havlin, who pulled off a surprise win aboard Audience in the Lockinge Stakes on Saturday, rode James Fanshawe's colt in two canters up Newmarket's Warren Hill on Wednesday morning after Tim Gredley said he and his father had decided to opt for "more experience on the day".

Ambiente Friendly and Callum Shepherd storm clear in the Derby Trial at Lingfield Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

But Dwyer, who won the Derby on Sir Percy in 2006 and has also enjoyed major Epsom successes on Casual Look in the Oaks and Pyledriver in the Coronation Cup, believes Shepherd has demonstrated the temperament and tactical awareness for a major assignment, arguing his finesse aboard Ambiente Friendly was a contributing factor to his wide-margin success at Lingfield.

"I didn't think Callum deserved to lose the ride, I think he's proved himself worthy of riding a big player in the Derby and I don't see the logic in taking him off," he said.

"You think to yourself sometimes, what more does he have to do? I think the horse was a bit keen on his first start of the year and Callum did really well to get the horse to switch off last time."

As the long-time understudy to Frankie Dettori at John and Thady Gosden's Clarehaven Stables, Havlin has had limited opportunities in the Derby, with seventh place aboard 33-1 shot Humanitarian the better of his two rides in the race.

"It's great for Rab," said the recently retired Dwyer, a weighing room contemporary at 48 to Havlin's 50. "He rode a Group 1 winner the other day, he's top class and it's great to see him getting opportunities with top-quality rides because he deserves it.

"But I don't think Callum deserved to lose that ride. He's a skilful jockey, he's shown a good temperament and he rides Epsom well. I see no reason to take him off."

Martin Dwyer: Derby winner with Sir Percy in 2006 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Shepherd, 26, said on Wednesday that he was "disappointed" with the news but did not wish to comment further. Reflecting on what the jockey will go through over the days leading up to the race a week on Saturday, Dwyer said: "This happened to Tom Marquand four years ago and he played it the right way. Look at him now, he's probably getting three or four offers in Classics.

"Callum is a smart, articulate lad and he seems to have taken it on the chin, so hopefully he'll bounce out of it. I'm sure he'll keep his head down but secretly, if he's watching that Derby, he'll be hoping the horse doesn't win, because I can't imagine anything worse."

Havlin expressed sympathy for Shepherd's situation but said he was now fully concentrated on the job in hand.

"It was a bit of a bolt out of the blue when Tim Gredley called me," said Havlin. "I have a lot of sympathy for Callum as nobody knows more than me what it feels like to lose rides in this way. I don't want to get into the politics but I just want to do best by the horse now.

"I sat on the horse on Wednesday morning for the first time and gave him two canters up Warren Hill and the plan is to do the same on Friday and then gallop him on Saturday. Hopefully I can sit on him as much as I can before the big race."

He added: "I've ridden winners for the Gredleys over the years. I've only had two rides for them this year and both of them have won. I've ridden in the Derby before but I haven't done much good, I've been on maiden winners who found it a tough ask.

"I'd imagine Ambiente Friendly looks to have a good chance after his Lingfield win and I'm looking forward to it."

Fanshawe's son and assistant Tom said: "Obviously the Gredleys have decided they'd like to have Rab on Ambiente Friendly and he seemed to relax well for him this morning.

"They went up Warren Hill and we'll keep it simple between now and the race. The plan is to work him on Saturday, ideally on the grass, and we'll take it from there. Rab has ridden for us before and is an accomplished jockey as you would expect as he rode 100 winners last year.

"We had Audarya win at the Breeders' Cup four years ago but never a Derby horse like this and the team are very excited."

Betfred Derby (4.30 Epsom, June 1)

Betfred: 7-4 City Of Troy, 4 Ambiente Friendly, 6 Los Angeles, 12 Ancient Wisdom, 14 Dancing Gemini, Diego Velazquez, Macduff, 20 Bellum Justum, 25 bar

