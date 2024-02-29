Redundancy process under way at Saeed bin Suroor's Godolphin Stables

A redundancy process is under way at Godolphin Stables in Newmarket, the yard of the major operation's longest-serving trainer Saeed bin Suroor .

Bin Suroor, who has trained for Godolphin since 1995, landed the 1,000 Guineas with Mawj last year but recorded only 18 winners from 105 runners last season, his poorest return in Britain since 2000.

His numbers have steadily dropped from a high of 148 winners from 530 runners in 2009, while fellow Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby has largely become the flagbearer for Sheikh Mohammed's operation.