'We want to pit our wits against racing’s elite' - Group 1 option for debut winner An Outlaw's Grace

Middleham Park’s Tim Palin could "reach for the sky" with debut winner An Outlaw's Grace and target the Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh in August.

The two-year-old, who ran out a smart winner in the 6f novice for Richard Hannon, holds an entry for the top-level contest and Palin believes he has the potential to go close if that is his next assignment.

He said: "At the time of the entry it felt quite lofty, but it was Richard’s idea and in Richard we trust!

"He’s also in the Harry's Half Million sales race and that is under serious consideration for this kind of horse. We’ll let the dust settle and have a think; we might work back from one of them.

"We could play it safe and go somewhere under a penalty, or we could reach for the sky. This is why we do it, to wake up in the morning with a horse like this. We want to bring it to the general public and pit our wits against racing’s elite."

An Outlaw's Grace finished a length and a quarter clear of Aysgarth, and Palin added: "He’s always been one who Richard has thought plenty of. It looks like we've got an exciting horse for the future."

Hannon and jockey Sean Levey enjoyed a double that was initiated by New Kings Road in the mile handicap.

Classic entry

Irish Oaks possible Ejaabiyah confirmed her promise for Roger Varian when running out an easy winner of the feature 1m2f fillies' novice.

The three-year-old daughter of Frankel, who scored by six lengths on her debut at Kempton in November, justified 2-5 favouritism with a four-and-three-quarter-length success.

