'We've got lots to dream about' - Golden Ace defeats well-touted Irish rivals in Mares' Novices' Hurdle for Jeremy Scott
- 1st6Golden Ace10/1
- 2nd2Brighterdaysaheadfav5/6
- 3rd1Birdie Or Bust10/1
Golden Ace turned over Brighterdaysahead and Jade De Grugy to win the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle for trainer Jeremy Scott and jockey Lorcan Williams.
All eyes were on Brighterdaysahead and Jade De Grugy, the former coming into this race with a huge reputation and the latter from the all-conquering Willie Mullins stable, but it was Golden Ace who had the strongest finish to land the upset.
Jade De Grugy had her chances compromised when tucked up at the second-last hurdle, with jockey Paul Townend finding himself in a pocket.
It was a smoother passage for Golden Ace and Brighterdaysahead though, and the British-trained runner had the most left in the closing stages to take the win.
"It’s an emotional moment," Scott said. "I thought coming second here last year with dear old Dashel Drasher was something but that was very special. She was travelling so well, although her jumping wasn’t great – she probably jumped the last one the best of the lot. She always looked to have them covered.
"Lorcan’s such a talent, he’s a natural horseman and a cracking bloke to have on top of a horse. I’m really glad he’s had the opportunity to shine. We’ve got lots to dream about and we’ll enjoy this moment."
Williams was claiming his second win at the meeting having steered Porlock Bay to victory in the 2021 St James's Place Hunters' Chase when amateur riders were unable to take part due to coronavirus restrictions.
He said: "We were always quietly confident. The one question mark was her jumping but the further she went the better she went today. I was watching the racing and seeing the Irish and thinking, ‘Cor, can we really do it?’ and then the race went out of my head and my goal was to watch the main danger and not get there until the last.
"She’s got such a turn of pace and they went no pace so I was delighted. She winged the last and stayed on to the line."
This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly
Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 14 March 2024inReports
Last updated 17:17, 14 March 2024
- 'He's learned over time' - Ruby Walsh full of praise for Harry Skelton after Protektorat strike takes him level with Paul Townend
- Plate: First Cheltenham Festival winner for Ben Jones as Shakem Up'Arry scores for Pauling and Redknapp
- Stayers' Hurdle: 5-4 favourite Teahupoo justifies market plunge to give Gordon Elliott first winner of meeting
- Ryanair Chase: 'As mad as a wasp' - Protektorat holds off Envoi Allen to bring home a Grade 1 double for Dan and Harry Skelton
- Pertemps: Sir Alex Ferguson enjoys first Cheltenham Festival winner with 25-1 shot Monmiral
- 'He's learned over time' - Ruby Walsh full of praise for Harry Skelton after Protektorat strike takes him level with Paul Townend
- Plate: First Cheltenham Festival winner for Ben Jones as Shakem Up'Arry scores for Pauling and Redknapp
- Stayers' Hurdle: 5-4 favourite Teahupoo justifies market plunge to give Gordon Elliott first winner of meeting
- Ryanair Chase: 'As mad as a wasp' - Protektorat holds off Envoi Allen to bring home a Grade 1 double for Dan and Harry Skelton
- Pertemps: Sir Alex Ferguson enjoys first Cheltenham Festival winner with 25-1 shot Monmiral