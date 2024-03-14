'We've got lots to dream about' - Golden Ace defeats well-touted Irish rivals in Mares' Novices' Hurdle for Jeremy Scott

Golden Ace turned over Brighterdaysahead and Jade De Grugy to win the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle for trainer Jeremy Scott and jockey Lorcan Williams.

All eyes were on Brighterdaysahead and Jade De Grugy, the former coming into this race with a huge reputation and the latter from the all-conquering Willie Mullins stable, but it was Golden Ace who had the strongest finish to land the upset.

Jade De Grugy had her chances compromised when tucked up at the second-last hurdle, with jockey Paul Townend finding himself in a pocket.

It was a smoother passage for Golden Ace and Brighterdaysahead though, and the British-trained runner had the most left in the closing stages to take the win.

"It’s an emotional moment," Scott said. "I thought coming second here last year with dear old Dashel Drasher was something but that was very special. She was travelling so well, although her jumping wasn’t great – she probably jumped the last one the best of the lot. She always looked to have them covered.

"Lorcan’s such a talent, he’s a natural horseman and a cracking bloke to have on top of a horse. I’m really glad he’s had the opportunity to shine. We’ve got lots to dream about and we’ll enjoy this moment."

Williams was claiming his second win at the meeting having steered Porlock Bay to victory in the 2021 St James's Place Hunters' Chase when amateur riders were unable to take part due to coronavirus restrictions.

He said: "We were always quietly confident. The one question mark was her jumping but the further she went the better she went today. I was watching the racing and seeing the Irish and thinking, ‘Cor, can we really do it?’ and then the race went out of my head and my goal was to watch the main danger and not get there until the last.

"She’s got such a turn of pace and they went no pace so I was delighted. She winged the last and stayed on to the line."

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

