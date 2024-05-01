'Winning was a bonus I wasn't sure would happen' - Jasour back on song for Clive Cox with Group 3 success

Months of patience were rewarded for Clive Cox after Jasour returned to winning ways with victory in the Commonwealth Cup Trial Stakes.

The three-year-old was an noteworthy juvenile last summer when winning the July Stakes at Newmarket, but suffered a knock to his confidence and had beaten just one horse home on two subsequent starts.

Cox spent the winter charting a route back to form for the son of Havana Grey and was rewarded for his efforts with victory in the Group 3 contest, registered as the Pavilion Stakes, over favourite Adaay In Devon, with the success teeing up a trip to Royal Ascot next month for the Commonwealth Cup.

"I think he got a little bit frightened as a juvenile, so we've worked and worked and he had some precious turnout up until Christmas at home, and I'm just pleased the plan has come off," said Cox.

"He's come back in here with a completely different look in his eye, an understanding that life's not that difficult if he gets it right.

"I was very disappointed things hadn't worked out at the end of last year but he's his own person, and it was so rewarding to see him do that today. Winning was a super bonus I wasn't entirely sure would happen. It's very special."

Queen Anne for Quddwah

Quddwah was halved in price to 20-1 for the Queen Anne Stakes after he extended his unbeaten run with success in the Listed Paradise Stakes.

It was the four-year-old's first start in a year after a setback, but signs of greenness in the preliminaries did nothing to dampen his talent on the track as he chased down last year's Britannia winner Docklands to win by a neck.

"He's always shown he was a horse on the up," said joint-trainer Ed Crisford. "He picked up well and showed a lovely turn of foot. I think today was the perfect start for him this season.

"We'll have to see what Sheikh Ahmed [Al Maktoum, owner] wants to do but the Diomed is probably the next step up. He'll come on a lot from this and he's got his whole future ahead of him."

Quddwah (blue cap) wins the Listed Paradise Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Empress reigns

Enchanting Empress enhanced the fine reputation of her first-season sire Sergei Prokofiev with a gusty display in the 5f conditions stakes under David Egan.

The filly fended off a prolonged challenge from Rock Hunter to join the list of winners from Wednesday's fixture destined for Royal Ascot, with the Albany the preferred target for trainer Dominic Ffrench Davis.

"She'll definitely get six and she'll probably go further in time," he said. "We'll keep her fresh and well for Ascot.

"It's a fast pedigree but she was behind the bridle on her debut and again here a little bit. However, she's tough as old boots and when he asked, she answered."

