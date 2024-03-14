Racing Post logo
16:10 Cheltenham

First Cheltenham Festival winner for Ben Jones as Shakem Up'Arry scores for Pauling and Redknapp in Plate

Shakem Up'Arry: impressive winner at Cheltenham
Shakem Up'Arry: a Cheltenham winner already this seasonCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Play21 ran
16:10 Cheltenham2m 4½f Chase, Grade 3 Handicap
Distance: 2m 4½fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Shakem Up'Arry
    8/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    10Crebilly
    7/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    18Straw Fan Jack
    28/1
  • 4th
    Silk
    11Life In The Park
    28/1

Ben Jones, who has had a fine season thanks to his link with Ben Pauling, took things to a new level when winning the Plate on the trainer's Shakem Up'Arry on day three of the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday.

Owned by former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp, the ten-year-old has always been well thought of and was able to prevail from Crebilly, with Straw Fan Jack in third.

It was a first festival success for Jones, who has made the most of opportunities provided to him by Pauling, whose main jockey Kielan Woods has missed a big chunk of the season through suspension.

For Pauling, who trains not far from Cheltenham, it was a third festival winner.

Despite wandering on the run for home, Shakem Up'Arry, an 8-1 chance, was able to record a length-and-a-quarter success – much to Jones's delight.

He celebrated with a punch of the air crossing the line and said: "I honestly haven't got any words. This lad gave me my first winner around Cheltenham and he's just given me my first festival winner.

"It means so much - I can't explain how good Ben and the team and Mr Redknapp have been to me. What a thrill."

Redknapp was also beaming and said: "Oh my God, get in there! How good was that? He jumped for fun, what a performance. I'm so happy. My nan got me into it. She was a bookies' runner back in the day and every week she'd get locked up in Poplar police station in east London because betting was illegal back then. 

"She got me into it and I love every bit of it. I can't tell you how good it is to have a winner here. I've watched Cheltenham all my life and dreamed of having a winner here."

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly

James BurnLambourn correspondent

Published on 14 March 2024inReports

Last updated 16:40, 14 March 2024

16:10 CheltenhamPlay
TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (GBB Race)21 ran
