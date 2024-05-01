Jody Townend stars as Redemption Day gives Mullins his 34th top-level victory this season

Redemption Day provided jockey Jody Townend and owner Tim O'Driscoll with their maiden Grade 1 triumph in the Punchestown Champion Bumper and extended Willie Mullins' exceptional record in the race.

It was his tenth winner in the last 13 runnings, equalling his own record of 34 top-level victories in a season which he first achieved in 2016.

Mullins said: "It's fantastic for Jody, it's her first Grade 1. She does her own thing in her races and it works. We often discuss plans but once the tapes go up, Jody just does what Jody wants to do – and invariably it works!

"He's had some issues and had a season off and we stuck to bumpers as I thought there might be a big bumper in him this season. We'll go hurdling next season."

The seven-year-old is a veteran in bumpers and this was his seventh start, having finished second to Facile Vega in this race two years ago. After that effort, he didn't see the racetrack for 20 months before finishing second to Jalon D'Oudairies at Leopardstown in December.

He followed that with third place behind Jeroboam Machin at the Dublin Racing Festival and regained the winning thread at Fairyhouse's Easter festival last month.

He faced a big test in his second attempt at Grade 1 company, however, after finishing down the field in the 2022 Champion Bumper, given he had four of the first six home at Cheltenham to contend with as well as the unbeaten William Munny.

Townend, sister of jockey Paul Townend, settled her mount in last for much of the journey but the pair began to glide stylishly down the outside on the turn for home, taking dead aim at the Gordon Elliott-trained The Yellow Clay. Once the button was pushed, affairs were quickly settled as he scuttled three and three-quarter lengths clear, satisfying odds of 9-2, with The Yellow Clay and William Munny filling the places.

Paddy Power reacted to the winner's performance by cutting him to 10-1 (from 40s) for next season's Supreme Novices' Hurdle and introduced him at 12-1 for the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle.

Tom powers home

Henry de Bromhead got on the board at the Punchestown festival when Gorgeous Tom produced a late change of gear to beat the hotly fancied Mistergif in the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Hurdle.

Ridden by Darragh O'Keeffe, the six-year-old was tasked with a step up to 2m3½f having landed a maiden hurdle over 2m at Naas last month, but saw out the extra distance with a flourish.

Both O'Keeffe and Paul Townend, on even-money favourite Mistergif, jumped the last in unison but the favourite got away from the flight quicker. He seemed to be getting the upper-hand close home but Gorgeous Tom unleashed a potent turn of foot to win by a length.

"We’ve always liked him," said De Bromhead. "He probably just struggled on that winter ground early on and we gave him a break after Christmas. We hoped the better ground and stepping him up in trip would suit him.”

Lets Go Champ landed the Grade 3 HSS Hire Handicap Chase later on the card under Rachael Blackmore to give the Knockeen stable a double.

Backtonormal makes winning start for Cromwell

Sean Flanagan guided Backtonormal to an authoritative success in the Connolly's Red Mills Auction Hurdle Series Final on his first start for new trainer Gavin Cromwell.

The 7-1 chance qualified for the race by finishing third at Leopardstown in March when trained by Margaret Mullins and returned to a raucous reception from his ecstatic owners.

O'Brien lands another Punchestown pot

Harsh gave trainer Joseph O'Brien his second winner of the festival after taking the Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle under Danny Gilligan.

The four-year-old had run with plenty of credit when fourth behind stablemate Lark In The Mornin in the Boodles at Cheltenham and seemed to relish the step up in trip and better ground to run out a convincing two and three-quarter length winner at odds of 17-2.

