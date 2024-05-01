'We're in form, numbers are up and we've got Tyson Fury' - life's good for Darryll Holland as he trains first course winner

Darryll Holland has teamed up with world champion boxer Tyson Fury this year and the trainer signalled he will be punching above his weight by gaining a belated first course winner here with Pearl Eye .

The multiple Group 1-winning jockey won 35 races at Pontefract in his riding days and got off the mark as a trainer at the track, when the 6-1 shot took the feature mile handicap under Jason Watson on his first run since Boxing Day.

"This horse should have won here last year, he was unlucky under Patrick Cosgrave, but he's made amends now and it's nice to win first up,” said Holland, who is in his fourth season with a licence.

"It was a great ride by Jason. He always delivers, I just wish I could get him a bit more.

"Pearl Eye won four for us last year and was only out of the first four once. He's an improving horse and he goes to Chester now for a mile-and-a-quarter handicap. He was second off his highest mark there last year.”

Holland has a pretty much full yard at his base in Newmarket, from which he sent out a personal-best 23 winners last season.

He said: “The team are in good form. Numbers are up this year, we'll have nearly 40 horses with a lot of nice two-year-olds. And we've got Tyson Fury with us, he loves his racing. He has a two-year-old filly by Sea The Moon called Big Gypsy King. She won't be out until August, she's big and needs time.”

Smart result

Bryan Smart was delighted to send out his first winner on turf this year when Princess Karine made all to take the 5f apprentice handicap by five and a half lengths under William Pyle.

"She probably won a bit too far!" the trainer said. "She's a nice mare who did well for us last year and I'm sure she will again this season.

“That's our first on the grass, but we've had four on the all-weather this year and they're going well.

“We've only got 30 in and 11 of those are two-year-olds. We haven't had a lot out; our first two-year-old of the season was second the other day and we're happy."

Smart is looking forward to welcoming back his stable star, and said: “Bond Chairman, who was a good horse for us last year, is looking well and he’ll probably be out in a month. He wants fast ground so we need to let it dry up.”

Defence on top

Coventry City suffered recent FA Cup semi-final shootout agony against Manchester United, but Giselles Defence gave some of their fans something to cheer.

The winner raced in the colours of Crown Racing, and trainer Ian Williams said: “He is the first horse owned by a group of lads from Coventry — this will be a big boost for them after the Cup disappointment.

“He looks the type to progress. May is always a good month for us and it's great to have a winner ahead of Chester.“

Unfortunately a car breakdown meant Cieren Fallon missed the winning ride, leaving Clifford Lee to collect on the 100-30 favourite.

