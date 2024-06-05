'All the signs are very positive' - Wathnan Racing score with smart juvenile Leovanni

Leovanni looks a smart juvenile prospect for Wathnan Racing after the debutante quickened smartly in the 5f fillies’ maiden to go on and win by two and a quarter lengths.

The daughter of Kodi Bear, bought for £190,000 at the Goffs Breeze-Up sale in April, was sent off the 6-4 favourite for trainer Karl Burke, who won the same race last year with Beautiful Diamond before she went on to finish third in the Group 2 Queen Mary at Royal Ascot.

“All the signs are very positive, she was a true professional,” Wathnan's retained rider James Doyle told Racing TV. “She wasn’t phased at all. She got a little unbalanced under pressure so the whole experience will pull her together.”

Single is number one

Single went three places better than last year in the 1m6f handicap, winning under David Probert for Jack Channon.

“She took a while to relax but seemed to relish the ground, it was pretty quick," said Probert. "She had a slight setback, but seems to be coming back into herself.”

Back to winning ways

Abbey Heights just got the better of Rock Opera in the 6f handicap to win by a nose under Richard Kingscote.

The Daniel and Claire Kubler-trained six-year-old had missed last season and made a quiet reappearance at Ascot last month.

Hot form continues

Richard Fahey's white-hot form continued as 7-1 chance True Nation struck in the apprentice handicap under Ethan Tindall.

The victory made it six wins in a row for Fahey, who is on a tremendous run, while it was a first winner for Tindall under rules.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.