Ryan Mania and Sandy Thomson make long journey worthwhile with a double for the Midnight Racing Club

The near 500-mile round trip from Sandy Thomson’s Lambden yard, near Kelso, to Uttoxeter was made worthwhile for Ryan Mania, who rode a 64-1 double for the Midnight Racing Club.

Mania helped the Thomson-trained Theirshegoes get off the mark at the 11th attempt in the 2m mares’ handicap hurdle before Faithfulflyer took the following 2m4f handicap hurdle for the same connections.

Mania was having his first rides back in Britain following a successful trip to Jersey last Sunday, when he rode Man Of The Sea to victory at Les Landes for Neil Mulholland.

“It’s a short four hours,” the Grand National-winning rider told Sky Sports Racing of the journey to the Midlands. “It’s actually a nice run down. I’d go to Exeter for a ride so I’m quite happy coming here.”

Mania had steered Faithfulflyer to victory at Kelso last month and after his mount defied a 7lb rise, he added: “We came here for better ground after having won the last day. He’s got his confidence back and he was very good.”

Marvellous Mush

Get Up Mush defied a 444-day layoff to make a successful chasing debut under Harry Skelton.

The six-year-old was third behind subsequent Cheltenham Festival winner Better Days Ahead in his sole point-to-point start at Lisronagh and rewarded the patience of his owner Michael Ariss in the 2m5f handicap chase.

Lucky 13

Phil De Pail got off the mark at the 13th attempt in the 3m handicap chase for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero, whose Lucky Lover Boy also took the finale. The 75-1 double was ridden by Henry Brooke.

