'I'm excited about riding her on Saturday if she runs' - Glor Tire helps keep the Hill family tradition going

It was a memorable evening at Leopardstown for teenager Gabriella Hill , who partnered her first career winner on the Jim Bolger-trained Glor Tire in the mile handicap.

In the process, the 18-year-old was keeping a family tradition going, as she is the great-granddaughter of the late Charmian Hill, owner of the legendary mare Dawn Run, winner of the 1984 Champion Hurdle and 1986 Gold Cup.

Hill had gone close earlier on the card when second on Bolger's Bold Approach in the 1m5f apprentice handicap but got off the mark on her 14th mount. Glor Tire was following up success at Gowran Park on Monday when she was ridden by Rory Cleary and Hill is also jocked up on the three-year-old in a premier handicap at Navan on Saturday.

Bolger indicated that the daughter of Teofilo is likely to take her chance and said: "It's a while since I won three in a week."

Hill, who had her first ride last September, said: "I started at Coolcullen last year and I asked Mr Bolger to sign me on. I got my licence in late September. I had a couple of rides after that and this year it is really kicking on for me.

"Kevin Manning and Rory Cleary have been really great to me. I have learned loads riding out with them. My grandparents and parents are here tonight, and they've given me great support."

She added: "We always had a couple of horses at home and we've a few in training at the minute. I've always been riding. I started with a local point-to-point trainer down the road at weekends. I got a taste for it then and got my licence. I'm really enjoying it.

"I'm excited about riding her on Saturday if she runs. She goes there with a chance. She came back well from her win on Monday and hopefully she can do the same again."

