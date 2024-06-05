Sky Bet sign-up offer: get £30 in free bets + £10 Just Eat voucher when you sign up and bet just £5 this June
Satisfy your appetite with Sky Bet, who are offering £30 in free bets plus a £10 Just Eat voucher when you place a £5 sports bet this June.
Grab your £30 Sky Bet free bets + £10 Just Eat voucher here
Grab £30 in Sky Bet free bets plus a £10 Just Eat voucher when you bet £5
Here is how you can claim this Sky Bet £30 free betting offer and get a £10 Just Eat voucher when you place a qualifying £5 bet.
- Head over to Sky Bet through this link to sign up
- Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details
- Place a £5 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 1-1 or greater
- Once your qualifying bet settles, 3x £10 bet token and 1x Just Eat voucher will be automatically credited to your account and sent to your email
Sky Bet free bets sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this tasty Sky Bet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new customer.
The promotion from Sky Bet gives you 3x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. You'll also get a £10 Just Eat voucher to keep you fuelled for the sporting action this month. Take a look through the T&Cs of this offer.
- New customers only.
- First single & E/W bet only.
- Odds of 1/1 or greater.
- 3 x £10 bet tokens.
- 1 x £10 Just Eat voucher.
- Free bet stakes not included in returns.
- Free bets are non withdrawable.
- Free bets expire after 30 days.
- Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.
- 18+. Gambleaware.org.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
