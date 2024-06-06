First double makes it five winners in 12 days for 16-year-old apprentice Jack Doughty

Teenage 7lb claimer Jack Doughty continued his great run of form with the first double of his career on Diamand De Vindecy in the apprentice handicap and Secret Mistral in the 5f race.

That made it five winners in 12 days for a 16-year-old who has partnered 17 since his first mount in December last year.

"It's going great," said the apprentice, who is attached to Secret Mistral's trainer Tony Carroll.

"My agent Sash Righton has put me on the right horses at the right time and Mr Carroll has put me on horses like this and is keeping me busy. Sash knows how to get winners and it's great to have him as an agent."

Diamand De Vindecy was giving Robert Bevis his first winner on the Flat, and his first winner of any sort for 15 months.

The trainer, brother to Nigel Twiston-Davies's head lad Richard 'Sparky' Bevis, said: "I only have four or five horses, showjumping is what I do really but I've had a dabble with pointer-to-pointers and got into this a bit.

"This is brilliant as I haven't had a winner for a while, we've had a few seconds and it's hard graft even with just five horses so this is great.

"The one sad thing is that Elwyn Williams, who has always had horses with us and owned half of this one, died six weeks ago and he was a top man."

Dubai Bling: "I think to jump from that to the biggest stage of all would be a little bit crazy" Credit: john grossick

Juvenile joy for Palmer

Hugo Palmer is getting going with his two-year-olds now the rain has finally stopped and he was delighted to see 33-1 shot Dubai Bling win first time out in the 6f novice event.

"We missed a month with very wet ground, the only place we could actually gallop was to go to Wolverhampton," the trainer recalled.

"Our round gallop was under water, we had over 100mm of rain every week for four consecutive weeks and it was just a killer. Now we're just beginning to get going."

Dubai Bling scored by just a nose from 125-1 chance U Sure Do and Palmer said: "I jokingly said beforehand to the owners if he wins we'll go to Ascot but he did so much wrong I don't think that would be a sensible step for him.

"He was a bit silly in the preliminaries, a bit gassy going to post and slowly away. He did so much wrong and won in spite of it. I think to jump from that to the biggest stage of all would be a little bit crazy."

Palmer will still be represented the week after next and said: "Under The Sun goes for the Hampton Court and would be one of our better chances, he works here after racing on Saturday. And Watcha Matey, who won the Edinburgh Cup, will get in the Britannia now and he's got to go there with a good chance."

