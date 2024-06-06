'He’s improved out of all recognition' - Good Morning Alex racks up fifth win of the year
Good Morning Alex continued his remarkable rise up the ranks when recording a sixth success from his last eight starts in the 1m1f handicap.
The three-year-old began his winning run off a rating of 45 at Southwell in December and was scoring off a 30lb higher mark under Connor Beasley.
The 9-2 shot was following up last month’s five-length victory in a Class 6 at the track.
Nicola Barron, who trains the progressive son of Land Force with her father David, said: “We were up 11lb in a better grade on totally different ground so we went with an open mind again and he’s done it well.
“He’s been a real surprise package from going to the all-weather in December thinking it was a last-chance saloon. He’s just grown up and matured. In fairness, he was a late foal but he’s improved out of all recognition.”
On where Good Morning Alex could bid for a sixth handicap win of 2024, Nicola Barron added: “Connor said he wouldn’t want the ground any faster than it was today so I think a lot will depend on the weather as to where we go. This was very much the target.”
Scouse strikes
All three of Manila Scouse’s previous wins had come over five furlongs and the Tim Easterby-trained 18-1 shot used that speed to make all in the feature 6f handicap.
The Duran Fentiman-ridden winner of the £30,000 contest provided significant compensation for Easterby and owners Ambrose Turnbull and John Cruces, whose Count D'Orsay had been beaten a neck by Digital in the preceding 5f handicap.
