From Bahrain to Britain: Callum Shepherd's big-race run continues as he lands Spring Cup on Watch My Tracer

Callum Shepherd hopes a productive winter in the Middle East can act as a springboard to a breakthrough domestic campaign, and Spring Cup success on Victorious Racing's Watch My Tracer ensured momentum is high heading into the turf season.

The jockey has won several big Bahrain races on Isle Of Jura in the same owner's red colours, and that confidence translated back home as he swooped wide and late on last year's Coventry Stakes seventh to master the 13-8 favourite Queen Of Zafeen by a neck.

"He did that well," Shepherd said. "He was a smart two-year-old and he’s quite a tall horse so he probably went a fraction weak towards the end of the year. We thought whatever he did today he’d certainly improve on it. I wouldn’t say this track would necessarily play to his strengths so it all bodes well.

"He’s good because he’s very relaxed. He’s tractable and that’s a real asset for him. We thought this run could build him towards the turf season but given what he’s done now that may change."

Shepherd will be jetting back to Bahrain, where he will partner Isle Of Jura in the valuable King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa Cup on Friday.

"I’d like to think this winter can be a stepping stone to hopefully hitting hundreds for the year and hopefully getting more rides in the biggest races," he said. "I had my first winner in Dubai for the Crisfords, and a winner or two on every trip to Bahrain, so it’s been a real happy hunting ground.

"We expected Isle Of Jura to go over there and be very competitive, but what he’s done is really improve and step up on every run. It’s made a man of him and he’s a more complete racehorse now."

Birthday winner

Jim Biggane enjoyed a winner on his birthday when Princess In Rome ran down 5-2 favourite Havana Force to get off the mark in the mile maiden.

The owner lived up to his nickname 'Lucky Jim' with the clearcut success, and he and trainer Michael Bell may even be represented in a Classic trial in the coming months with Wolverhampton winner Bigtime Bridget.

"We think she's a nice filly," Biggane said of the Tyler Heard-ridden winner. "I've been interested in racing since I was a kid and used to go to Ally Pally [former racecourse in London] when I was about four years old. It's nice to have a winner on any day but particularly on my birthday."

Due compensation

While trainer Richard Hughes was narrowly denied in the feature event, he did not leave empty handed as The Thames Boatman cosily took the 6f handicap.

Finley Marsh lost the ride on Queen Of Zafeen to William Buick but was aboard the smart sprinter, who came with a powerful late run to deny ten-year-old Muscika.

