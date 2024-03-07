'He doesn't send many here' - Emily's Choice makes long journey worthwhile to maintain Donald McCain's excellent track record
- 1st1Emily's Choice9/2
- 2nd5Miss Hunky Dory20/1
- 3rd4Mavis Pike100/30
Donald McCain maintained his excellent record with his rare runners at the track when Emily's Choice battled to victory in the 1m7f mares' novice hurdle.
Successful with his previous representative at the Somerset venue this term, the Grade 1-winning trainer struck again when the six-year-old defied a penalty to land the spoils by two and a quarter lengths. Her win took McCain's strike-rate at Wincanton in his career to an impressive 35 per cent.
Winning jockey Theo Gillard told Racing TV: "We had to make the running the last day and ended up with the lead again. She's got plenty of attitude and lots of funny quirks about her.
"Donald doesn't send many here and I think the last winner I rode here was one of his – he knows far better than I do anyway."
McCain enjoyed an across-the-card double when One More Stroke gave Brian Hughes his 100th winner of the season at Carlisle.
Happy Hoobs
No Hubs No Hoobs exacted revenge for his defeat in the 3m1f handicap chase last year with a gritty victory under Brendan Powell.
The two-and-three-quarter-length win was the Joe Tizzard-trained eight-year-old's third course-and-distance success.
Deserved win
Robber's Bridge belatedly got off the mark at the 17th attempt when taking the 1m7f handicap hurdle under James Best.
