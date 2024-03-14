Sir Alex Ferguson enjoys first Cheltenham Festival winner with 25-1 shot Monmiral in Pertemps Final

Paul Nicholls got off the mark at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival when Monmiral came from behind to land the Pertemps Hurdle Final. He was a first winner at the big meeting for part-owner Sir Alex Ferguson.

The 14-time champion trainer had drawn a blank on the first two days but hinted at better to come when Ginny's Destiny finished second in the opening Turners Novices' Chase on Thursday.

And 25-1 shot Monmiral put him on the board, blinkered first time and leading on the run-in to beat Kyntara (16-1) and Cuthbert Dibble (11-2 favourite), with Bold Endeavour fourth at 50-1.

"I can't believe this horse has just done that!" jockey Harry Cobden said on ITV Racing.

He had not fancied the horse when asked about his prospects in the morning and recalled: "I said he was 25-1, I thought he should be 125-1. That shows what I know! The blinkers have made a massive difference, I think that's the decider.

"I was meant to be in the first eight and I thought they were going far too fast. Harry Skelton was on one of the fancied ones and I thought I wouldn't go far wrong if I followed him. It worked out brilliantly. I didn't want to commit him too soon and he's come home really well."

It was a 49th Cheltenham Festival victory for Nicholls but a first since Stay Away Fay won on the final day last year.

Reflecting on a tough first two days, Cobden said: "We take on the Irish here and the racing goes up two notches. It's much more competitive. But I'm delighted to have this one."

Nicholls was delighted with the performance of his first two runners on Thursday. said: "I thought Ginny's Destiny would win today, he ran a blinder.

"Monmiral has loads of ability. We tried to make a chaser out of a hurdler and he didn't like it. I thought I'd qualify him for the Pertemps two weeks ago. He actually needed the run that day because he hadn't finished a race for a long time. I thought he'd run okay, I didn't necessarily expect him to win."

Ferguson has had many winners around the world but this was a breakthrough success at the Cheltenham Festival and he said: "That was fantastic. What a jockey, he was brilliant."

