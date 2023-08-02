Expert jury: what did you make of the Nassau Stakes and how the race unfolded?

'Three-year-olds struggling to make a mark'

It was messy, which can always happen at Goodwood, and I'm not sure either of the two principals were at their best. Al Husn's clearly improving at a rate of knots and that's twice in a row she's beaten Nashwa. Last year's winner never really looked in a rhythm to my eye and I think the ground blunted her speed at the business end. She could have done with a stronger gallop.

Blue Rose Cen might well have won had the door not been closed on her after the cutaway, but victory would only have been marginal. In fact it wasn't a great race for the three-year-olds, who all finished in the back half of the field, and so far this summer they are struggling to make a mark.

James Hill, tipster

'She is simply a better horse than her now'

There's no denying it was a messy race, but Al Husn's win cannot be underestimated. That's six wins from her last seven starts and the last twice she's beaten Nashwa – she is simply a better horse than her now.

The talking point is the door being slammed in Blue Rose Cen's face at the cutaway. It was a brilliant bit of riding from Ryan Moore on Above The Curve and one from which Aurelien Lemaitre, who is still a rising star in the ranks, will learn.

Blue Rose Cen looks like she needs further now too, but if she and Al Husn clash in the Prix de l'Opera I'd still fancy the latter. She only does enough and there could still be much more to come from her.

Matt Rennie, reporter

'Blue Rose Cen will reverse the form'

Nashwa travelled like the winner approaching the furlong pole but just couldn't pick up in time under Hollie Doyle. That is the second time she has been beaten by Al Husn over a mile and a quarter, so options over a mile now look more appropriate for Nashwa, especially given how impressive she was in the Falmouth.

Blue Rose Cen endured a nightmare passage but I'm confident Christopher Head's filly will reverse the form with Al Husn should they clash in the Prix de l'Opera. The three-year-old is 4-4 at Longchamp and given that she has been ridden by Aurelien Lemaitre on all ten of her starts, he will likely keep the ride and be able to make amends on Arc day.

Charlie Huggins, reporter

