'Remarkable filly' Al Husn upsets Nassau Stakes big guns to give Jim Crowley more Group 1 glory at Goodwood

Roger Varian admitted to not knowing just how good Al Husn was before she stepped up in class for the Nassau Stakes. The trainer now has his answer.

The Group 1 looked for all the world like a match between two Classic winners at the top of their game, Blue Rose Cen versus Nashwa, France versus Britain. However, both of them struggled to land a meaningful blow. Blue Rose Cen was trapped on the rail, while her British counterpart could only manage third.

Instead, it was one of the forgotten fillies in the six-runner field who landed the decisive blow, powering out of the pack to finish clear of Above The Curve. We should have seen it coming. After all, Al Husn beat Nashwa in the Hopping Fillies' Stakes at Newcastle in June, a result many put down to Nashwa having an off day.

"The truth is, none of us knew how good she was," said Varian, offering some consolation. "She’s one of those who beats what’s in front of her and she’s never flashy. She’s got an admirable attitude – she’s tough. We were impressed with Nashwa when she won at Newmarket so we thought Al Husn would be hard to beat. It’s special for us. We went close a couple of years ago in the same colours with Zeyaadah, who finished second, so it’s nice to go one better today.”

Al Husn only made her first start in Group company in May, finishing second in the Dahlia Stakes before landing the Listed Rothesay Stakes. Sheikha Hissa Hamdan Al Maktoum, who heads owners Shadwell, was on course to witness Al Husn secure one of the few races her father Sheikh Hamdan never won.

"I don't think I'd have said 12 months ago that we'd be stood here after the Nassau but we've always really liked her," said Varian. "She had a couple of setbacks when she was younger but has really progressed. You still never know if they can deliver on the big stages. Most can't, so it's hugely satisfying when they do."

The next big stage for Al Husn has yet to be decided. She was cut to 6-1 (from 16) by Betfair for the Yorkshire Oaks but has a number of other options. The Prix Jean Romanet was also nominated a potential target and later in the year, she could be aimed at the Prix de l'Opera before a potential outing at the Breeders' Cup.

Jim Crowley celebrates aboard Al Husn with groom Gary Huntley after the Nassau Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Wherever Al Husn goes, she is likely to be partnered by Jim Crowley. The jockey was in the news for the wrong reasons after being suspended for 20 days and fined £10,000 for using his whip three times above the permitted level when winning the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes aboard Hukum in the same colours.

He will be relieved the focus has now quickly shifted back to what he does best, and he was full of praise for his willing partner. "She was so tough there," he said. "You can see how big she is. She's not a big filly – she's a little terrier who tries. She's improved with every run and it's just great to nick a race like that with her.

"We were in the right place at the right time. It's the nature of the track. When I saw Blue Rose Cen got that draw [in stall 1] I thought they were going to need a bit of luck and we had the luck today. I had to commit her a long way out. The ground is tacky but she's probably a better filly on better ground. It's a great performance."

Connections of Blue Rose Cen did not have the same luck. Christopher Head, the trainer of the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches and Prix de Diane winner, cut a forlorn figure in the parade ring after watching Blue Rose Cen finish fourth. She was caught on the rail under Aurelien Lemaitre, who was having his first ride at the track.

"It's a very tactical race so it was always possible that kind of thing could happen," Head said. "She still ran her race and might have finished closer in a different position. It's different when you ride here so we need to respect it – there's a strong possibility of winning but also of failing. She's still a very nice filly."

