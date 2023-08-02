Door closes on Aurelien Lemaitre as French rider has to sit and suffer on favourite Blue Rose Cen

Aurelien Lemaitre might like another go at Thursday's Nassau Stakes in which he was fourth on 10-11 favourite Blue Rose Cen.

The highlight of the third day of Goodwood's flagship meeting, which is run under the sponsorship of Qatar, was won by Jim Crowley and Al Husn, who pulled half a length clear of Above The Curve, while Nashwa – the market leader's main rival according to the betting – was third.

However, Lemaitre, who had never ridden at the unique Sussex site before, and his mount, a Group 1-winning juvenile who had added two Classics to her impressive CV this season, appeared out of luck at a crucial stage in the £600,000 contest.

Trained by Christopher Head, the Yeguada Centurion SL homebred, who ought to have been at home on the soft ground, had a handy position throughout just behind the Ryan Moore-ridden Above The Curve.

Lemaitre's inexperience in riding in Britain is not just limited to Goodwood, but he is a disciple of Head's legendary father Freddy, a multiple champion jockey in France before becoming a master trainer.

The rider may have wanted to swap any wisdom passed on by that iconic figure for a slice of luck when he spied a gap against the rail up Moore's inner three furlongs out, only for his rival to close it before Blue Rose Cen had a chance to fill it.

Joy for Jim Crowley following his victory on Al Husn in the Nassau Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Perhaps anxious his opportunity for big-race glory in Britain was slipping away, Lemaitre – who has also enjoyed top-flight success in the Prix du Cadran on Call The Wind and With You in the Prix Rothschild – was forced to wait for room in the final two furlongs.

That might have been an agonising wait as he witnessed the Joseph O'Brien-trained Above The Curve press on at the head of affairs and soon she was to be joined by Al Husn, who had also occupied a prominent position during the race.

In the final furlong, Blue Rose Cen, whose talent was on full display in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches and Prix de Diane earlier in the campaign, did find a clear route to attack, but could only keep on and made no impression in the final 110 yards.

Nashwa, meanwhile, went wider, making smooth headway in the hands of Hollie Doyle from two out, but she was also unable to reel in the front pair who served up a captivating duel in the closing stages with the likeable and progressive Al Husn emerging on top for Roger Varian and the Shadwell team, which had enjoyed King George success at Ascot on Saturday with Hukum, who had also been partnered by Crowley.

