Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race6 MINS
17:50 StratfordHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race6 MINS
17:50 StratfordHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:25 Huntingdon

'Fear kept me on' - Jack Hogan rides remarkable winner after saddle slips and irons lost in dramatic finish

Hogan hangs on to his partner's neck as he desperately battles to stay onboard
Hogan hangs on to his partner's neck as he desperately battles to stay onboard
Play7 ran
15:25 Huntingdon2m ½f Chase, Handicap
Distance: 2m ½fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Stormin Crossgales
    9/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8Stumps Or Slips
    11/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Hystery Bere
    4/1

Jack Hogan staked his claim for jumps ride of the season on Stormin Crossgales with a remarkable victory in the 2m½f handicap chase after he was nearly unseated when the saddle slipped and was forced to ride out the finish without his irons.  

Hogan had jumped the last fence clear on the Tom George-trained seven-year-old, but the saddle slipped on the run-in and he had to cling on to maintain the partnership. Despite managing to get his right leg back over the horse, the jockey had to ride the rest of the finish without his irons.

However, he managed to galvanise Stormin Crossgales for one last effort and they managed to hold off the fast-finishing Stumps Or Slips by a neck.

How did he stay on?!

After a mistake at the last
Hogan loses control of the saddle and his irons on the run-in and almost comes off Stormin CrossgalesCredit: Racing TV
Hogan hangs on to his partner's neck as he desperately battles to stay onboard
Hogan hangs on to his partner's neck as he desperately battles to stay onboardCredit: Racing TV
After several near misses, Hogan
After several near misses, Hogan regains a semblance of control and is able to sit up and deny runner-up Stumps Or SlipsCredit: Racing TV

"It was working out perfectly and I winged the last. I don't know if he jinked afterwards but the saddle completely slipped and went completely sideways," Hogan told Racing TV. "I couldn't get my right leg out and I thought I was coming off of him – I was clinging onto his neck.

"He was still in front, which was the main thing! He stayed straight and if he jinked again I was a goner. But he was good and honest, that's the main thing."

It was a first win since November 2022 for Stormin Crossgales – one which Hogan was determined to get after the in-race drama.

He added: "I think it was fear that kept me on more than anything! It was really nice to get a winner out of it.

"I'd spoke to Johnny [Burke] about his races and you kind of get a feel about him. He's pretty much one-dimensional and to be fair, once the other horse came to me he actually picked up."

Read these next:

Coolmore weigh up Derby options after 'lovely' Ryan Moore ride helps Capulet enter Classic frame 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Matt RennieReporter

Published on 9 May 2024inReports

Last updated 16:29, 9 May 2024

iconCopy
15:25 HuntingdonPlay
Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Handicap Chase7 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Stormin Crossgales
    9/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8Stumps Or Slips
    11/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Hystery Bere
    4/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers