'Fear kept me on' - Jack Hogan rides remarkable winner after saddle slips and irons lost in dramatic finish

Jack Hogan staked his claim for jumps ride of the season on Stormin Crossgales with a remarkable victory in the 2m½f handicap chase after he was nearly unseated when the saddle slipped and was forced to ride out the finish without his irons.

Hogan had jumped the last fence clear on the Tom George-trained seven-year-old, but the saddle slipped on the run-in and he had to cling on to maintain the partnership. Despite managing to get his right leg back over the horse, the jockey had to ride the rest of the finish without his irons.

However, he managed to galvanise Stormin Crossgales for one last effort and they managed to hold off the fast-finishing Stumps Or Slips by a neck.

How did he stay on?!

Hogan loses control of the saddle and his irons on the run-in and almost comes off Stormin Crossgales Credit: Racing TV

Hogan hangs on to his partner's neck as he desperately battles to stay onboard Credit: Racing TV

After several near misses, Hogan regains a semblance of control and is able to sit up and deny runner-up Stumps Or Slips Credit: Racing TV

"It was working out perfectly and I winged the last. I don't know if he jinked afterwards but the saddle completely slipped and went completely sideways," Hogan told Racing TV. "I couldn't get my right leg out and I thought I was coming off of him – I was clinging onto his neck.

"He was still in front, which was the main thing! He stayed straight and if he jinked again I was a goner. But he was good and honest, that's the main thing."

It was a first win since November 2022 for Stormin Crossgales – one which Hogan was determined to get after the in-race drama.

He added: "I think it was fear that kept me on more than anything! It was really nice to get a winner out of it.

"I'd spoke to Johnny [Burke] about his races and you kind of get a feel about him. He's pretty much one-dimensional and to be fair, once the other horse came to me he actually picked up."

