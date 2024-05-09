200-1 stunner at Gowran Park becomes joint-third longest-priced winner trained in Ireland

It looked a hard meeting for punters to weigh up and so it proved as the Nigel Slevin-trained King Of The Bronx landed the claimer at odds of 200-1.

An imposing son of Dragon Pulse, he had beaten a total of two rivals in three previous starts. Indeed, the likelihood of him beating many more looked doubtful at the start of the race, when he was flat out early on. But the contest developed into almost three races for the price of one.

Favourite Sylkie went off in front at a six-furlong pace, lit up by first-time blinkers, and her challenge did not last. Her main pursuer, Alto Sax, then took it up entering the straight, travelling strongly and looking as though he would go on and win by a wide margin, but he proceeded to weaken very rapidly when challenged by Joey Sheridan on Dynamite Defense.

All of this time, the winner was just keeping on at the one pace, passing numerous beaten horses under Robbie Colgan, and he continued to do no more than that as he just kept going and got to the front close home.

Slevin was as shocked as anybody, and said: "That was a surprise – I was hoping he would be one for handicaps. The race fell apart in front of him to be fair. We were off the bridle going up the hill on the far side, but he just stayed on past a few and got a bit of confidence from that."

The winner was claimed by Gavin Cromwell for €20,000, while Colgan went on to complete a 1,004-1 double when winning the auction maiden on Vestigia for Sheila Lavery.

Longest-priced winners trained in Ireland

300-1 He Knows No Fear Leopardstown (Flat) 13/8/2020

300-1 Sawbuck Punchestown (hurdles) 24/5/2022

200-1 Killahara Castle Thurles (hurdles) 17/12/2017

200-1 Unklipped Kilbeggan (hurdles) 19/6/2023

200-1 Navajo River Roscommon (Flat) 22/8/2023

200-1 King Of The Bronx Gowran Park (Flat) 9/5/2024

Superman Ascot bound

Royal Ascot would not have been an obvious target for nearly any horse turning up at Gowran for this card, but Michael O'Callaghan's eight-year-old stalwart I Am Superman may well be an exception after making all to win the opening four-runner conditions race.

He overcame his aversion to the gluey ground under Colin Keane in making all to hold off the renewed effort of Jim Bolger's representative Fiscal Rules by a head, with the trainer nominating the Buckingham Palace Handicap next month as his next likely target.

O'Callaghan said: "Colin said he hated the ground, and just being a big strong horse he was able to get through it and get home.

"He's a very good horse on his day, and at the end of last year I had the Buckingham Palace in my head. He's a Group horse and a straight seven at Ascot on fast ground where they go a lick will suit him. He runs very well fresh and we'll keep him for that.

"He owes us nothing, he has taken us around the world, and despite being eight years of age he has only had 39 runs.

"Colin was delighted with him and said he just took a little blow coming near the line. He thinks the Buckingham Palace could be the right job for him."

Hassett in form

Rider Wayne Hassett continued his good start to the season as he rode the second double of his career, winning the first of the 7f handicaps on Victor's Choice for Adrian Murray and following up in the fillies' handicap later on the prolific Simply Sideways for Tim Doyle.

