Derby winner Auguste Rodin stamps his class on Turf rivals under a vintage Ryan Moore ride

The remarkable Aidan O'Brien became the first trainer to win the same Breeders' Cup race seven times on Saturday when Derby hero Auguste Rodin pounced under Ryan Moore in a strong edition of the Turf.

His rivals included Mostahdaf , King Of Steel and Onesto - among the cream of Europe's best middle-distance horses - but the Coolmore colt showed why he has long been held in the highest regard by unleashing an irresistible turn of foot against the rail to deny Up To The Mark.

Japan's Shahryar was third.

Bred to be a star as he is by Japanese legend Deep Impact out of Group 1-winning Galileo mare Rhododendron, Auguste Rodin was a top-level winner in the Futurity last season and was talked up as the second coming by connections as 2023 began, but that looked wide of the mark when he flopped in the 2,000 Guineas.

O'Brien, a master of his trade, worked his magic to win the Derby with the three-year-old, who followed up in the Irish Derby, but again disappointed in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

He was able to bounce back with a convincing victory in the Irish Champion Stakes, with the Turf then nominated as his main target, and it proved an inspired decision as he travelled strongly under Moore and left his opposition looking pedestrian in the straight.

That he was able to do that in one of the race's classiest ever runnings was not lost on his trainer, who said: "It was incredible and Ryan had incredible confidence in him.

"Ryan had faith in him and you can see the pace he has. He doesn't do much when he gets in front, which was a little worry, but he's a super horse.

"During the week I couldn't believe how he was cantering on the dirt and I asked myself if we'd done the right thing and should we have been in the Classic."

Of Auguste Rodin's future, O'Brien added: "He's so important to the breed. He brings the best of two continents together and we're so lucky to have him.

"I'm delighted for the owners as they put so much in. John [Magnier] sent the mare to Japan for this and she was one of the best Galileo mares we ever had."

O'Brien first won the Turf in 2002 with High Chaparral, who dead-heated a year later, while St Nicholas Abbey was a memorable winner in 2011 under his son Joseph.

Magician, Found and Highland Reel followed for the Ballydoyle supremo, who now has 18 Breeders' Cup triumphs on his CV.

Moore, whose mount could remain in training next year Coolmore's MV Magnier suggested, has had 14 and said: "He started well, but I got squeezed a bit and it was messy crossing the main track. Horses were all over the place and there was no rhythm early, and all I wanted to do was get him into a rhythm.

"I wasn't able to do that and I was caught back further than ideal, so thought I had to do something a bit different as it was going to be hard to come around them, but we went to one of the last resorts and we got a lovely run round.

"He got to the front quickly and then he waited, as he always does. He's been an unbelievable horse and we've always thought the world of him. He's got a special pedigree and we thought this was the perfect race for him.

"He's a brave horse who has won a Group 1 as a two-year-old, a Derby, an Irish Derby, an Irish Champion Stakes and it was a deep field, but Aidan had him in unbelievable shape. He's been a pleasure to ride and I've enjoyed every minute of him."

King Of Steel, second to the winner in the Derby and then successful in the Champion Stakes at Ascot recently, was fifth, one place ahead of Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe third Onesto, but Mostahdaf could manage only eighth.

He won the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot and York's International and, along with Arc winner Ace Impact, is rated the second-best horse on the planet behind Japanese powerhouse Equinox.

However, he was on his toes being saddled and failed to fire.

