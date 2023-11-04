Inspiral times it to perfection under Frankie Dettori to run down Warm Heart in Filly & Mare Turf

California is set to be Frankie Dettori's new home for the foreseeable future and the sport's biggest draw showed why it could be a fruitful base when guiding Inspiral to victory in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf on Saturday.

Dettori, one of the finest riders of all time and racing's most recognisable face, had been due to finish his remarkable career at the end of this year, but performed a U-turn on that decision recently and, with his wife Catherine, will move from Britain to the west coast of the United States.

He will operate mainly from Santa Anita, where he was able to star on the John and Thady Gosden-trained Inspiral, who runs in the colours of her breeder Cheveley Park Stud.

A top-class filly, she won the Fillies' Mile as a juvenile and earned top honours last term in the Coronation Stakes and Jacques le Marois.

She won that French Group 1 again this season and bossed Newmarket's Sun Chariot on her last start before stepping up in trip for the Filly & Mare Turf - a move that seemed to suit her well as she prevailed from Warm Heart and Moira.

Held up, Inspiral travelled strongly but needed a powerful late surge to seal success.

It was a 15th Breeders' Cup success for Dettori, whose love affair with North America's greatest fixture started 29 years ago when he landed the Mile on Barathea.

He said: "It's amazing. I love America and California so much, especially when I was here last winter. I retired for a week and then changed my mind - how can you beat this? It's fabulous.

"The support of people has been phenomenal this year and I can't do it without the horses, and she's been a star. She's beaten the boys and it was her first time today over this trip and she's shown what she can do.

Inspiral (left) hits full gear in the Filly & Mare Turf Credit: Edward Whitaker

"She got the job done for Cheveley Park and the Gosden team and it's a great relief for me because I thought she was my banker of the week."

Of his ride, he added: "I was on the rail and took the easy option of taking her out. She usually takes 200 metres to get into top gear and, once she was in top gear, you saw how she galloped out - she was smoking."

The win also meant a lot to John Gosden, who started his training career at Santa Anita and saddled Royal Heroine to oblige at the first Breeders' Cup 39 years ago.

"She's never the quickest out of the gate but I was hoping Chad Brown's mare [In Italian] would set strong fractions and, when I saw those fractions, I thought it would be impossible on this course, but Frankie managed to wriggle out and luckily she had the class to nail it on the line," he said.

"Full marks to the filly and the jockey, who stayed cool. He saved every inch, which makes a massive difference. He's 52, but is riding like a 32-year-old."

Cheveley Park's Richard Thompson said: "This is so special and I'd like to say to my mother [Patricia], who will be watching back in the UK, Mum, this is for you. It's brilliant, what a day.

"This is the pinnacle as we set out to breed these fillies. Chris Richardson and the team do a great job and today she's won her sixth Group 1 - she's a true champion.

"Frankie rode her superbly and it was so exciting."

