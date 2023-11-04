Cody's Wish keeps hold of Dirt Mile after stewards' inquiry to secure emotional win

Cody's Wish made it back-to-back wins in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile on Saturday, but there was so much more to his victory.

Trained by Bill Mott and ridden by Junior Alvarado the five-year-old went off favourite and wore down National Treasure in a captivating finish that resulted in a stewards' inquiry.

The winner, who is owned and was bred by Godolphin, is named after the wheelchair-bound Cody Dorman, who has a rare genetic disorder and cannot speak.

He met Cody's Wish when the son of Curlin was a foal and Dorman's father Kelly, choked with emotion, said: "I can't talk and cry at the same time - how can you write something like that? How can you do that?

"It's from up there; it's where it all comes from. There's no quit in that horse, you can see it and there's no quit in that young man right there.

"I've probably watched his first race 30 times. I came home from work one day and my wife said she wanted me to watch something. I asked why she wanted me to watch it again and she said the horse ran that race like Cody had lived his whole life. He gets himself in a mess, gets himself out and climbs a mountain. He's going to get to the top.

"I don't think I've seen anything like this in my life."

Mott, on the mark on Friday with Just F Y I in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies, was not fazed by the inquiry, saying before the outcome was known: "I think it was a trade-off. The other horse [National Treasure] drifted off and came into us to begin with and they may have had a light brush, but I don't think you can change the outcome of the race. The other horse started it."

Set to retire to stud, Cody's Wish subsequently survived the inquiry for a triumph to treasure.

Dorman's sister Kylie said: "I just love Cody and Cody's Wish."

Godolphin's Danny Mulvihill added: "You talk about fairytales and them having the endings, but - for this fella - we got the ending we wanted today and the best part is we're going to have little Codys running about the place, so Cody's name will live on in racing."

