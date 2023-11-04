'It feels like a giant kick in the bollocks' - Live In The Dream fades to fourth as Nobals holds on to claim Turf Sprint

The fairytale story of Live In The Dream did not extend to a chapter on Breeders' Cup success after he was beaten in Saturday's Turf Sprint, which was won by Nobals .

Trained in Epsom by Adam West, Live In The Dream, who won a Lingfield handicap off 97 in March, landed the Nunthorpe at York before a prep run at Keeneland last month.

He was fancied to reward the De'Lemos family, his enthusiastic owners and led in the straight under Sean Kirrane before fading to fourth.

Big Invasion was second, while Aesop's Fables ran a screamer to finish third for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore.

"It feels like a giant kick in the bollocks," said West. "What do you expect me to say? We came here as favourite, we didn't want to be favourite but we were. I believe in the horse and I think he's shown himself. This is sprint racing, we got collared in the last 100 yards. I'm pretty sure if the horse had eyeballed a few more, he probably could have done it.

"It's one of those things. I can't wait for him next year. These guys improve from four to five to six. We've got Del Mar next year, so we're going to be here and really show them.

"I was at a meal with Mick Appleby and Big Evs's owners last night, they were very kind to bring me out. They've done great. One of the passing thoughts was, 'Guys, it's great to be friends but when are we going to become enemies?' If me and him are duking it out next year or the year after, it's going to be an even better saga than what we've had already. My lad is all speed and he deserves better than that. None of them could go up with us for the first quarter. We'll see them again."

Steve De'Lemos was more upbeat than his trainer and said: "When you're in sport, you want to win, but you've also got to be realistic and where we've come from at the start of the year, to finish fourth in a world championship race, is brilliant.

"Adam is very disappointed, but he can be incredibly proud and his team and have done a great job. I thank everyone back home for their support as it's been amazing."

Panamanian Gerardo Corrales was aboard Nobals and savoured his first Breeders' Cup win.

"I'm so happy and thank the trainer and owner," he said.

Larry Rivelli, who trains the winner, was also getting off the mark at the meeting.

"We've got a lot of family and friends watching and betting and everybody is happy," he said. "I thought, on paper, this was a coin toss and we got lucky. We had a good trip and Gerardo rode him perfectly. The plan was to be closer, but we got shuffled back, although he was gone when that rail opened up."

Elite all power

The prolific Elite Power , set for stud duties, signed off from his racing career with another victory in the Sprint at Santa Anita on Saturday, capping an amazing meeting for his trainer Bill Mott.

Mott won Friday's Juvenile Fillies with Just F Y I and followed up in the Dirt Mile with the popular Cody's Wish.

Things, however, got even better thanks to the brilliant Elite Power, who runs in the Juddmonte colours and has now won nine of his 13 starts.

That includes success in the Sprint last year and he was able to emerge on top again after delivering a performance that oozed class.

A winner under Frankie Dettori in Saudi Arabia in February, he repelled old rival Gunite and Nakatomi.

Irad Ortiz rode Elite Power and was feeling on top of the world after also winning on Goodnight Olive (Filly & Mare Sprint) and White Abarrio (Classic).

He said: "I feel great. Yesterday we tried and not every day things happen the way you want. You have to understand that and I'm happy now.

"I got a beautiful trip on him and he travelled so nice. I thank all the connections for this opportunity."

Mott cut an emotional figure, saying: "This means pretty much everything. The team make it all work and do a great job. They toil very hard and this is the result. We've had a lucky day and a great weekend.

"This is a very special horse. He's big and strong, and obviously has a lot of talent. He looks like a big school bus and this is the last time we get to run him but hopefully he goes on to have a great career as a stallion."

