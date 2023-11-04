Racing Post logo
21:10 Santa Anita

Idiomatic grinds it out in the Distaff to provide Juddmonte and Brad Cox with success at the Breeders' Cup

Idiomatic (Florent Geroux) wins the Distaff
Idiomatic (Florent Geroux) wins the DistaffCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play9 ran
21:10 Santa Anita1m 1f Flat, Grade 1
Distance: 1m 1fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Idiomatic
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8Randomized
  • 3rd
    Silk
    11Le Da Vida

Brad Cox has become a Breeders' Cup force in recent years and got in on the act at the 2023 meeting on Saturday when Idiomatic came home in front in the Distaff.

She runs in the distinctive silks of Juddmonte and was ridden by Florent Geroux, who said: "She has a great demeanour and it's what makes the difference between a good horse and other horses. Before the race, she was composed and focused and I could guide her wherever I wanted to.

"She's always been a very nice filly."

Geroux was winning his eighth Breeders' Cup race and third Distaff after a brace on the Cox-trained Monomoy Girl in 2018 and 2020.

Along with Idiomatic, too strong for Randomized and Le Da Vida, she has helped Cox register ten victories at the meeting.

"I'm very proud and would like to congratulate the Juddmonte team," he said. "It's a big win for her. I'm hopeful we can bring her back next year, but that will be up to Juddmonte. They know how to breed a horse and the decision they make will be the right one.

"She's a three-time Grade 1 winner now - and a champion."

James BurnLambourn correspondent

Published on 4 November 2023inReports

Last updated 21:36, 4 November 2023

