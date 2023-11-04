Idiomatic grinds it out in the Distaff to provide Juddmonte and Brad Cox with success at the Breeders' Cup

Brad Cox has become a Breeders' Cup force in recent years and got in on the act at the 2023 meeting on Saturday when Idiomatic came home in front in the Distaff.

She runs in the distinctive silks of Juddmonte and was ridden by Florent Geroux, who said: "She has a great demeanour and it's what makes the difference between a good horse and other horses. Before the race, she was composed and focused and I could guide her wherever I wanted to.

"She's always been a very nice filly."

Geroux was winning his eighth Breeders' Cup race and third Distaff after a brace on the Cox-trained Monomoy Girl in 2018 and 2020.

Along with Idiomatic, too strong for Randomized and Le Da Vida, she has helped Cox register ten victories at the meeting.

"I'm very proud and would like to congratulate the Juddmonte team," he said. "It's a big win for her. I'm hopeful we can bring her back next year, but that will be up to Juddmonte. They know how to breed a horse and the decision they make will be the right one.

"She's a three-time Grade 1 winner now - and a champion."

Read these next:

Master Of The Seas flies home to nab Mawj and hand Charlie Appleby more Breeders' Cup success

Inspiral times it to perfection under Frankie Dettori to run down Warm Heart in Filly & Mare Turf

Cody's Wish keeps hold of Dirt Mile after stewards' inquiry to secure emotional win

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more