'This horse is such a dude' - Shakem Up’Arry shines at Cheltenham as Stage Star fails to fire under top weight

Shakem Up’Arry provided jockey Ben Jones with his first victory at Cheltenham on his 28th ride at the course as he forged clear to defeat Frero Banbou in the Paddy Power New Year’s Day Chase.

Trained by Ben Pauling for owner Harry Redknapp, Shakem Up’Arry emerged as the chief danger to frontrunning Frero Banbou as the horses turned into the home straight, and Jones made no mistake in capturing his first Cheltenham success.

Having joined Frero Banbou at the penultimate fence, Shakem Up’Arry led on the run to the last and then kept on up the hill to come home in front under a delighted Jones.

“At one stage I didn’t think I was going to [ride a Cheltenham winner],” Jones said. “As a child, growing up watching these big occasions and watching the likes of Dickie [Johnson], AP [McCoy] and all the rest, that's all I wanted to do. To finally do it means a lot. It’s a wonderful day and to get one for Ben at Cheltenham means a lot.

“This horse is such a dude. He’s a big horse and has taken a while to fill into his frame, but he jumps like an absolute buck and that’s probably won it for him today.”

Shakem Up’Arry returned at 11-2 in a contest in which Stage Star was sent off the 11-10 favourite to follow up on his victory in the Paddy Power Gold Cup in November.

However, having initially shadowed Frero Banbou, Stage Star began to jump less fluently and was eventually pulled up by jockey Harry Cobden. It was reported on ITV Racing that Stage Star returned sore after the race, potentially having pulled muscles.

