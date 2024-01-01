Jungle Boogie rallies to deny 2-5 favourite Classic Getaway in Grade 3

Jungle Boogie and Darragh O'Keeffe ground out a dramatic success in Tramore's biggest race of the season, the Grade 3 Savills New Year's Day Chase, overhauling odds-on favourite Classic Getaway on the notoriously short run-in.

Jungle Boogie won on this day last year at Fairyhouse but had only been seen once since, when finishing 15 lengths adrift of El Fabiolo in the Hilly Way Chase on his first start for Henry de Bromhead

Back up in trip, O'Keeffe was keen to make plenty of use of the ten-year-old but the pair looked booked for second when Danny Mullins drove the 2-5 favourite to the front approaching two out.

Classic Getaway quickly began to empty going down to the last and Jungle Boogie rallied to success, while Minella Crooner came from a near-hopeless position to be a fast-closing third.

O'Keeffe said: "He was very good. Henry said to jump out and make the running on him. He jumped very well apart from the fence at the top of the hill when I gave him a squeeze and he kind of put down on me but other than that, he was really good.

"I'm delighted to win this race and I needed that as I had three seconds earlier on today. When I saw Danny coming to me, I said not again but thankfully my horse rallied and got back in front."

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

