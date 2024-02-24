Anthony Honeyball the man as Forward Plan captures Coral Trophy with storming late charge

Anthony Honeyball fired three runners at the Coral Trophy and the trainer came up trumps as Forward Plan came with a storming late charge to take the spoils under Ben Godfrey.

It looked for much of the home straight like the front-running Al Dancer would make all under the 5lb claimer Dylan Johnston as he turned away the challenges of Honeyball's Blackjack Magic and Bowtogreatness, but he was overtaken by the 15-2 chance Forward Plan in the dying strides.

The eight-year-old has been progressive this season, staying on strongly to finish second in the Great Yorkshire Chase last time, and capped off a productive winter with a win in the £150,000 prize under the 3lb claimer, who punched the air in delight afterwards.

"It's the biggest win of my career and you need horses like this lad to put you in races like that on a Saturday," Godfrey said. "To have him to go to war with in these very competitive races is what you do it for and why you get out of bed every morning. I'm delighted for the owners and Anthony.

"His best form is on good ground but we weren't too worried. It's a little bit dead but they weren't kicking it up that much. It was more about the emphasis being on his stamina and you need to stay but it's worked out and he's toughed it out. He's a cool little horse and he deserved this after only just getting beat the last day."

Forward Plan boasts an entry in the Kim Muir Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, with his price ranging from 10-1 to 25-1. This was a fifth win from his last 12 runs having only finished outside of the first three once since May 2022.

The 28-1 outsider Al Dancer held on for second for last year's winning trainer Sam Thomas under his big weight, while the 4-1 joint-favourite Bowtogreatness plugged on for third.

The other 4-1 joint-favourite, Blackjack Magic, fell when still in contention at the last. Honeyball's other runner, Sam Brown, put in a powerful finish to run stay on into fifth.

