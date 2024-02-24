Unbeaten Kalif Du Berlais 'has it all' says Paul Nicholls but Triumph bid unlikely after Adonis victory

Paul Nicholls said Kalif Du Berlais "has it all" after he completed a hat-trick in the Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle but the champion trainer said he would not line up in next month's Triumph Hurdle.

The four-year-old fended off Givemefive after the final hurdle to follow up his smart victory at the start of the month. He was unchanged at 12-1 with the Betfair Sportsbook for the Triumph – for which he holds an entry – but Nicholls insisted he would campaign the smart prospect cautiously.

Victory was a 128th for Harry Cobden and extends his lead at the top of the jockeys' championship standings to five over Sean Bowen.

Nicholls, enjoying a record-breaking sixth win in the race, said: "He's toughed it out, whether we rode him right I don't know but he's very much a horse for the future and we'll look after him. I'm thrilled with that.

Kalif Du Berlais and Givemefive jump the last in sync Credit: Mark Cranham

"He's had a hard race there and I'd say he won't run in the Triumph. Aintree is a possibility I suppose if we're happy but he's won three so if we didn't run again it wouldn't be the end of the world.

"We've liked him for a long time – he's got it all, the size, the scope. To win three for a big horse like him is impressive enough as a juvenile. We just need to mind him and you won't see the best of him for a few years when he's chasing."

Givemefive's trainer Harry Derham was seeking his first Graded-level win since quitting as Nicholls' assistant to take out a licence. He shook hands and congratulated his former boss after the race.

