I Am Maximus cut to 10-1 joint-favourite for Grand National following 'magnificent performance' in Bobbyjo Chase

The Randox Grand National is next on the agenda for I Am Maximus , but fast-forward 12 months and we could be talking about a genuine Cheltenham Gold Cup contender, according to Willie Mullins.

Paddy Power reacted to his 14-length romp by cutting I Am Maximus to 10-1 joint-favourite (from 25) for the Grand National, while Vanillier was shoved out to 10-1 (from 15-2) having been left trailing up the straight.

It was a satisfactory return to action from the big grey gelding, who got closer to Corach Rambler than anything else at Aintree last year, and Sean Flanagan thought he ran better than he did in this race last year when just touched off by Kemboy.

Vanillier had no answers when I Am Maximus cruised up his inside between the final two fences, but this was not the day for getting every question right. The big quiz is on April 13 at Aintree and his specialist subject seems to be negotiating those National fences.

I Am Maximus never seems to get a question wrong at Fairyhouse and he added the Bobbyjo Chase to his Drinmore and Irish Grand National wins at the track.

This was emphatic and Mullins was impressed. He said: "I'd imagine he goes for the Grand National now, but he would look like a Gold Cup horse in time. I'd imagine Aintree is his objective this year, but he's one I'm really looking forward to preparing as a Gold Cup horse next year."

Willie Mullins: "I thought it was a magnificent performance" Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"I thought it was a magnificent performance considering how badly he jumped going away from the stands. He just missed one or two there and Jody [McGarvey] left him alone and let him find his own feet.

"When he got half way down the back and around the fifth-last, once he saw the stands I think he just clicked into another gear. I don't know how good he is but he's certainly improving with every run. However, he does love Fairyhouse and maybe this is his track; he certainly has an engine."

I Am Maximus gave Vanillier 12lb, which made the performance even more impressive, but Flanagan was not too downbeat on the runner-up. Far from it, in fact. He was delighted.

Flanagan said: "I'm very happy and I think he's run better in the race this year than he did last year. There was a lot higher quality horses in the race this year.

"He's probably got going a bit early in the race, but I wanted to get a proper race into him as I didn't think they were going to go quick. Without forcing him I was trying to force the tempo of the race. I think he ran well."

When asked whether he was looking forward to being reunited with Vanillier at Aintree, the jockey replied: "I'm looking forward to it a lot more now."

This particular day was about I Am Maximus, though, as he continued his hot streak at the track, as well as bringing up the dozen for Mullins in the Bobbyjo Chase. Only Any Second Now in 2022 has stopped him from completing eight in a row. His 2005 winner Hedgehunter went on to complete the Bobbyjo-Grand National double and this Grade 1 winner must have a big chance of doing likewise if his jumping holds up at Aintree.

It is worth noting that the horse this Fairyhouse race is named after won the Grand National the year after he landed the Irish equivalent. An omen?

Randox Grand National (4.00 Aintree, April 13) Paddy Power: 10 I Am Maximus, Vanillier, 12 Corach Rambler, 14 Mahler Mission, Noble Yeats, Monbeg Genius, 16 Panda Boy, 20 Kitty’s Light, Galvin, Meetingofthewaters, Chemical Energy, Capodanno, 25 bar

