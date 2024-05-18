Lockinge glory for the Gosdens - but it's not with Inspiral as second-string Audience lands 22-1 upset

Cheveley Park Stud and John and Thady Gosden won the Lockinge but not with Inspiral as the 22-1 shot Audience shocked under Robert Havlin.

The five-year-old was always prominently positioned towards the middle of the track as Big Rock helped force the pace towards the near side. Audience had established a clear lead into the closing stages, with few horses making an impact.

The well-backed Charyn tried his hardest to land a blow in the final half a furlong, but the grey could not launch a meaningful challenge and ultimately finished a length and three-quarters behind. Bookmakers reacted by cutting him to 6-1 (from 40s) for the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Witch Hunter ran on to finish third, while Inspiral, who was sent off the 2-1 favourite under first-time rider Kieran Shoemark, also made late gains from the rear to finish fourth. John Gosden reported her to get tired at the finish.

"It was a nice surprise," Havlin told ITV Racing. "Last year he wasn't giving himself a chance, we were running him over sprint trips to start. He was a little bit of a thug.

Audience (Rab Havlin)and owner Patricia Thompson after the Lockinge Credit: Edward Whitaker

"He'd run some great races over seven furlongs last year, really staying on towards the end, and even towards the backend this was always going to be the starting point. We didn't think he'd be good enough to beat Inspiral but he's always threatened to win a big one.

"It's his first run over a mile and last year he never would have got a mile, he was too like a bull in a china shop. He's come back at the winner a couple of times last year, good horses like Kinross, he's had good horses around him.

"If he can improve over a mile which he clearly has there's some nice races to win with him."

On his race tactics, he said: "He gave himself a breather. You're a little bit of a passenger on him. You've just got to let him get on with it and try and organise him. Towards the end he tried to run around a little bit, he can go left and right, but he's super talented and thanks to the Thompsons for keeping him in training."

It was just a second Group 1 for Havlin, who claimed his first when Commissioning took the 2022 Fillies' Mile. It was a fourth Lockinge winner for John Gosden, who struck in 1994 with Emperor Jones, 2009 with Virtual and in 2021 with Palace Pier.

