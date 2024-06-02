Juddmonte-owned 1,000,000gns purchase lands maiden career success for Andrew Balding at Nottingham

The Juddmonte-owned Kassaya , who was purchased for 1,000,000gns, landed a first career win at the second attempt when striking in the 5f maiden.

Trained by Andrew Balding, the daughter of Kingman finished second behind Pont Neuf on her debut at Salisbury last month, but she went one better when finishing clear of 33-1 shot Fuji Mountain in second.

Kassaya, a half-sister to Classic hero and Juddmonte sire Chaldean, was bought at Tattersalls December Foal Sale.

Winning jockey Rob Hornby believes she will come on for the run and a possible crack at Royal Ascot later this month could be on the agenda.

Speaking to Racing TV, he said: "It was most pleasing to see how well she took everything in her stride and a bigger occasion won't faze her at all. She showed plenty of boot and she'll step forward again, but this gives her a bit more time to plan a target for the royal meeting hopefully.

"She's very easy going and she helps you out a lot, she made my job quite easy," he added. "I can imagine she'll improve in a stronger race, she will get further but she has natural speed and I'm sure the step up in trip will probably be something to look forward to next year.

"There was talk beforehand because the horses she's been competing with have strengthened up the form. Ralph's [Beckett] horse [Megalithic] that was third ran a really good race in the Woodcote and this looked a good opportunity."

